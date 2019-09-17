The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Donald Trump has done a lot in his first two and a half years in office. Just ask him.
Perhaps his longest lasting legacy will be the evisceration of faith in systems and institutions we depend on to ensure justice, including the highest court in the land.
In nominating and successfully confirming Brett Kavanaugh to the bench, Trump and the GOP have effectively demolished all semblance of impartiality and good sense in pursuit of judicial power.
With this weekend’s release in the New York Times of an excerpt from the upcoming book, “The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation” by veteran reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly, last year’s knock-down, drag-out fight over the confirmation process has been re-ignited.
Deborah Ramirez, a former classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale, alleged that he “pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at her, prompting her to swat it away and inadvertently touch it,” according to the Times’ story.
During his confirmation hearing, Kavanaugh addressed Ramirez’ accusation directly and denied any prior knowledge of talking about such an incident when asked by Utah Republican Sen. Orin Hatch.
HATCH: When did you first hear of Ms. Ramirez’s allegations against you?
KAVANAUGH: … In the New Yorker.
HATCH: Did the ranking member [Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)] or any of her colleagues or any of their staffs ask you about Ms. Ramirez’s allegations before they were leaked to the press?
KAVANAUGH: No.
But reporting from right after the hearing’s casts doubt on Kavanaugh’s response.
According to a report from NBC, a mutual friend and classmate of both Ramirez and Kavanaugh, Karen Yarsagrave, sent a series of text messages, days before the publication of Ramirez’ accusations in the New Yorker, to a friend detailing how she had been in contact with “Brett’s guy” and with “Brett.”
The Sunday Times’ piece goes on to revel that seven individuals, including Ramirez’ mother and two classmates, had heard about Ramirez’ alleged incident before Kavanaugh even became a federal judge.
The Times’ story is not without controversy; part of the report detailing a new allegation of possible assault by Kavanaugh – as reported to the FBI by founder of the bi-partisan Center for Public Service, Max Steir – needed to be corrected.
Steir said that he witnessed Kavanaugh drunkenly shove his penis into the hand of another female classmate during a party at Yale in the early 1980s.
While it was reported Sunday that the unidentified woman had no recollection of the alleged incident, on Monday she told ABC News concerning the allegation that she “can’t do it again.”
When she was asked if there were others able to corroborate the story, she responded, “all I can say is, ask Brett.”
Clearly, someone is lying. And as the Sunday Times’ story points out, little has been done to find out who.
That much is clear after learning that the alleged incident involving the unnamed woman was reported to senators and the FBI during Kavanaugh’s confirmation process.
Max Steir, another former classmate of Kavanaugh’s and CEO of the Washington, D.C.-based non-profit Partnership for Public Service, “notified senators and the F.B.I. about this account, but the F.B.I. did not investigate,” according to the Times.
For those keeping score, that’s now three credible accusations of sexual misconduct by women (including the one by Christine Blasey Ford that started it all) against a sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice.
Where the court goes from here is unclear, although some in the Democratic party, mostly those running for president, have called for Kavanaugh’s impeachment. That seems unlikely, and even if it did happen, there’s the Senate and Sen. Mitch McConnell waiting.
Instead, it looks likely that a compromised Supreme Court Justice — and the man elected for the express conservative purpose of nominating such a character — are here for the long haul.