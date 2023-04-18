The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Sorting through the thoughtful as well as disgusting views being expressed about two of the latest topics making Washington go spin, that being whether President Biden is too old to run again and whether 89-year-old Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) should end her medical leave and resign, made me think of something attributed to former Washington Post publisher Katharine Graham.

Graham, who successfully ran the Post for 38 years after taking the paper over in 1963 at an age (46) that at the time made her a solid and maybe even stolid matron while the 46-year-old then President John F. Kennedy was considered young Lancelot of Camelot, soon came to know quite a bit about ageism as well as sexism in the competitive worlds of politics and newspapers. I’d say she knew what she was talking about when she said: “No one can avoid aging, but aging productively is something else.”

Aging and health are just a few of the many factors to weigh when we consider who we want as president, members of Congress, Supreme Court justices, local elected officials, and in jobs ranging from physician to truck driver. But they are not unimportant factors.

While working in Washington, I saw Feinstein in her Medicare and Social Security-eligible early 70s question witnesses with a ferocity and acuity that should have been required instruction for all aspiring district attorneys. It is not wholly unrealistic to see that she no longer seems able to deliver such strong performances. Of course, anyone who knows much about what is possible throughout the human lifespan should not expect anyone (or everyone) two months from 90 to perform as fiercely as they did decades earlier. I myself have not registered such worry about Biden’s capabilities and as a former medical writer, I think it’s great that the president protects his eyes with stylish sunglasses. The real question for debate is how much work, and of what level of quality, can and should we expect from those in such positions of responsibility and authority. No matter their age. It’s a question that has been tossed about for years but one that has fallen under more scrutiny in light of the increasing life expectancies that have occurred within the past century.

There are plenty of examples of people in elected office who defied friends and foes alike with energy and enthusiasm that many would not expect from those of their alleged advanced ages. Winston Churchill was thought by more than a few to be a past-his-prime drunkard when he became Britain’s prime minister at 66, an age that was considered pretty old in 1940. He may have sipped whiskey and champagne all day but historians and ordinary people of many stripes think Britain and much of the world might have fallen to the Nazis without his leadership. Arizona’s own John McCain roused not insignificant maverick hell and continued to achieve significant legislative accomplishment until he was felled by cancer at 82.

Then there are those who were considerably younger and healthier (as conventionally defined) who perhaps weren’t in possession of enough of life’s experiential sandpaper to succeed in higher elected office. This amateur historian thinks of Joe Clark and Kim Campbell, former Canadian prime ministers who came to office at ages 39 and 46 respectively and left office at nine months and four months to mostly negative assessments, assessments that haven’t changed much. Now 83 and 76, Clark and Campbell went on to achievements through the years following that seem to have suited their temperaments and qualifications in much, much better ways.

In the final analysis, it is voters who should look at numerous considerations before deciding if someone is too old, too young, too experienced or too wet behind the ears to assume and maintain elected office. If voters think Joe Biden (or for that matter, Donald Trump, who is only a bit more than three years younger than Biden) is too aged for the presidency, they will register that concern. One hopes they will do so after careful thought. Feinstein’s situation may be affected by California’s voters in ways yet to be seen.

And now, perhaps it’s time for all of us, elected officials or ordinary people, to figure out that “something else” called aging productively.