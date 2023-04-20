The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Daily news reports provide dramatic evidence that the world must begin a rapid transition to power from sustainably produced electricity. The transition from an economy powered by pipes delivering fossil fuels to one powered by plugs delivering cleanly produced electricity is going to take time, but that doesn’t mean we have time to waste.

Recognizing the urgency of making that change, the federal government has put in place large subsidies that will promote the transition. While those subsidies make the change more attainable, everyone — industry, business, landlords, and citizens — must pay a portion of the cost. For all those groups that means a transition to efficient electrical heat pumps for heating and cooling, battery or green-energy hydrogen powered cars, trucks, buses, locomotives, and ultimately planes. The cost will be high, but it is nowhere near the cost nature will impose if we wait. Throughout the world we can already see the impacts of putting more and more heat energy into the atmosphere in more destructive tornadoes, more powerful hurricanes, and widespread floods, drought, loss of agricultural land, and wildlife habitat destruction. The energy we have already placed in the atmosphere isn’t going to go away, but we can, if we move quickly, quit making it worse.

Our federal, state, and local governments are working to promote change with incentives, but as citizens of a democracy, we all must do our part. The most effective thing homeowners can do is weatherize the home with insulation and tight doors and windows and then power it with solar panels on the roof. What will that cost? Less than you may think. Over the lifetime of those solar panels, they will not only pay for themselves, but they will also make money. Here’s how:

The average homeowner in Tucson will need a solar array costing about $16,000, but 30% (or $4,800) of that cost can be taken off your federal income tax bill and Arizona will take up to $1,000 off your state income tax. Your actual cost for the solar panels after those tax reductions will be about $10,000. The resulting savings on a monthly electric bill are enough or nearly enough to pay for the cost of the solar panels; homeowners will see little or no increase in their monthly expenditures. Moreover, solar panels will pay for themselves in savings in about seven years. Since panels are guaranteed for 25 years and can last as long as 50 years, the electricity they produce is free for at least 18 years and probably much longer. Should homeowners move before those seven years are up, they will get their investment in solar panels back in an increased selling price for the home. You can do good things for yourself and for the environment and have little or no out-of-pocket cost.

Transitioning to a future with clean energy isn’t going to be cheap or easy, but it is far cheaper than not doing so. That transition requires that elected officials provide industry, real estate owners and developers, and commercial businesses with carrots and sticks carefully designed to prompt the change. In particular, landlords, who currently pass the cost of electricity to renters, need incentives to install renewable energy generation and to provide electric vehicle charging stations in apartment parking lots. Those who are fortunate enough to own a home can power both their home and their cars at little or no cost.

Our federal, state, and local governments are working to promote the change with policies and incentive; the cost for a clean energy future need not be a major burden. Placing a power plant on the roof of the house can be done at a minimal cost and in so doing, homeowners can create a better world for themselves and for following generations. The time to act is now.