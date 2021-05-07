Paul Rozycki: Star columnist Jonathan Hoffman is so wrong about Minneapolis

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan Hoffman’s May 2 guest opinion “Will Tucson be the Minneapolis of the Sun Belt?” about a college student who doesn’t recognize Minneapolis, used only one young woman’s perspective to try to make a larger point. Let me give you my perspective from someone who lives in Minneapolis.
I’ve lived in Minneapolis for 61 of my 65 years. I love it here. It is very recognizable to me. We remain a strong city trying to live up to our ideals.
The student Hoffman quoted seems to think there is something unrecognizable about her tiny Lutheran church that had social justice marches while refusing to have in-person services during a pandemic. They wouldn’t violate recommended health and safety rules by holding services indoors but did go outside to stand up for social justice. Let’s get real. She clearly does not recognize her Lutheran teachings of how Jesus was a leader by taking action for suppressed populations.
There’s that snowflake tear she has about Cinderella being canceled at her favorite suburban dinner theatre. She doesn’t want to miss out on seeing her favorite “white is the most beautiful” themed play? Canceling it may make progress on racist stereotyping.
Hoffman painted progressives as being “those who wish to destroy our country.” Trying to end racist systems and create equity isn’t destroying our country. It’s an attempt to live up to our ideals as a democracy.
Trump and his followers assaulted the Capitol and apparently are against democracy itself, which is the foundation of our country, and are trying to replace it with autocracy. Republicans nationwide are trying to obstruct mostly poor and people of color from voting. Their lying about and denying Biden’s legitimate win in the Presidential election, and doing so without evidence, is an assault on democracy. They are the ones trying to destroy our country.
Not everything is perfect here, as revealed by Derek Chauvin murdering George Floyd. Our citizens and government are working on it. In Minneapolis activists have put a charter amendment on the ballot that will establish a Department of Public Safety, with trained social workers for mental health crises and other situations where police are not the best first responders. We will retain traditional police as well. We hope to move from a mindset of enforcement first to public safety as our primary mission.
Oh, and one more thing. Hoffman’s statement: “These are things you don’t read about in the news” implies that media is failing to report what you should be hearing, even though there is no reason you really should hear about it.
These are words often used by Sean Hannity. He wants you to think the mainstream press is hiding things from you. The trick on your mind is that you might only trust Hannity, or Hoffman. If you in Arizona didn’t know about a hardware store that got robbed twice in Minneapolis after the riots, or a Walgreens that was burned in Minneapolis during the riots, is the mainstream press actually hiding something from you?
I love this city. We have the best parks system in the country. The other day I posted in Facebook pics of the seven lakes I passed on my ride home from my job in Golden Valley, a first-ring suburb, to my home in South Minneapolis. I rode on park trails the whole way once I left Golden Valley almost to my home in Minneapolis.
We are a multiethnic city that is a fun and interesting place to live. Tucson should be so lucky as to be the next Minneapolis.
Paul Rozycki lives in Minneapolis and works as a special education assistant.
Paul Rozycki lives in Minneapolis and works as a special education assistant.