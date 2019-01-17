Recently a letter from a resident of Green Valley appeared in the Star suggesting a change in the senatorial representation of the states. While I am in sympathy with the objective I think it fails to go far enough.
The country is rapidly approaching its 250th birthday. Perhaps this is an appropriate time to call a Constitutional Convention and construct a new document for the sestercentennial celebration. A document that would not be impacted by the power of slave holders, as was the original. This would permit the election of our president in a democratic manner not influenced by the number of slaves held, a factor which increased the electoral power of slave-owning states in the early years of our republic.
The original organization of persons who compiled the document we refer to as the Constitution could not imagine what the future held for this group of colonies laid out along the Eastern seacoast. It is hard to imagine they would have given assent to a senatorial representation we have acquired where a state with over 12 percent of the nation’s total population received the same representation as one with 2/10 of 1 percent. Certainly this is an ongoing travesty in our “democratic” society.
The senate representation that confirmed Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court represented 45 percent of our population. Senators representing 55 percent of the population were outvoted!
Surely this is a matter of justice.
There is certainly nothing sacrosanct about the number of 100 members in the Senate. Many of us remember when there were fewer. Without attempting to equalize the representation, perhaps a more reasonable approach would be to give any state with 12 percent or more of the population, five senate seats; states with 8 percent up to 12 percent, four seats; states with 5 percent up to 8 percent, three Senate seats; states with 1 million population up to 5 percent with 2 senate seats; and states with population of less than 1 million, one senate seat.
Another serious issue with the Constitution is the manner of electing our president.
Jill Lepore, in her book “These Truths: A History of the United States,” states the following: “The Electoral College was a concession to slave owners, an affair of both mathematical and political calculation.”
Isn’t it time to construct a Constitution that is just and provides equality of treatment?
These two areas, Senate representation and the Electoral College makeup, certainly need attention. No doubt there are other areas which should be looked at. This is the time to make a new start — with a document that sheds the detrimental influence of slavery and strengthens our commitment to the principles of democracy.