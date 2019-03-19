Media coverage has too often conflated two important but quite different issues: (1) The rules and general practices of America’s elite universities in selecting freshmen, and (2) Violations of those rules, rising to the level of criminal behavior in some cases. Both subjects need public discussion, but it is important to distinguish between them.
We have all been shocked by the news that a criminal enterprise unveiled by the FBI has resulted in the arrest of 50 people, including 33 parents who allegedly paid bribes to get their children admitted to some of America’s most selective universities.
Such criminal behavior makes us all disgusted and angry, not only because including these children may have excluded others more worthy but also because these admissions diminish confidence in the integrity of fine universities, even if those universities were unaware of the deceptions. No students have yet been charged, but some parents obviously conspired with their children, teaching lessons in immorality that are as offensive to me as the parents’ crimes.
Inevitably, news coverage of this criminal behavior has raised questions about the integrity of the entire system of higher education. Commentators reasonably wonder if these abuses are more prevalent than previously imagined. Some not only question these violations of university rules governing admissions but also call attention to other ways in which children of the rich and famous have competitive advantages in freshman admissions to elite universities.
I have long been retired, so I have no current knowledge of admission practices at any university. However, I can attest to the integrity of the admissions procedures I have known over 53 years in various roles at Stanford, MIT, Caltech, UCLA, Columbia, Lehigh and Arizona. Although specific practices may change over the years and differences may arise among our elite universities, I know down deep in my heart and mind that the integrity of these universities is rock-solid.
Even if all universities are true to their declared policies, it is fair to challenge some of these policies and practices. It would be absurd to deny that parental affluence is a factor contributing to the prospects of college admissions, despite the efforts of our finest universities to mitigate that influence.
The children of wealthy parents have access to K-12 schools (public and private) that better prepare them for college admissions; they can afford tutors, college-prep coaches and both summer and extracurricular experiences that improve their prospects for admission.
Especially in private universities, there is a tradition of favoring the children of alumni in admissions, automatically perpetuating parental advantages. (Our best universities have in recent years adopted a compensating policy by favoring applicants who are the first in their families to go to college.)
We hear stories of unqualified students being accepted because their parents have made a major gift conditional upon their acceptance. In my 24 years as a university president I was only once presented with such an offer, which I gently declined. This is not the norm among selective universities, and any exceptions would diminish the reputation of any university involved in such behavior.
The only way that I can see to compensate for the advantages of wealthy children in university admissions is with dramatic increases in well-designed financial-aid programs, financed by state and federal governments and by private donors. As a kid growing up with no resources, my entire education was financed through gifts to universities by individual benefactors and foundations, so naturally I see that as the best way to level the playing field for college admissions.