Pima Co. Medical Society: Gov. Ducey endangers Arizona students with no-mask school order

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The Pima County Medical Society opposes Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order rescinding university COVID-19 mitigation measures, the prohibition of mandatory masking by children in public schools, and the prohibition of quarantining COVID-19 exposed students when necessary.
The executive order prohibits the state’s universities from instituting their evidence-based guidelines and CDC-consistent protocols for COVID-19 mitigation.
The universities’ plan had been to require proof of vaccination or to have biweekly COVID-19 antigen testing and to require those not vaccinated to wear face masks while on campus.
The Pima County Medical Society supports masking of students and staff at public and charter schools. Children under 12 are not yet candidates for the COVID-19 vaccines, and currently fewer than 30% of the state’s students from age 12 to 18 are vaccinated.
The guideline from the American Academy of Pediatrics (aap.org) is for all students to be masked while at school, while the current CDC guideline is for only the unvaccinated to be required to wear masks. Unfortunately, the Arizona Legislature passed legislation that prohibits mandatory masking requirements by school districts, so legislative relief will be required.
Gov. Ducey also issued an executive order that prohibits school districts from requiring the quarantining of students exposed to COVID-19. However, decisions about imposing quarantines are in the purview of county health departments and not the state.
Masking and quarantining are the most effective public health measures to protect the unvaccinated. Therefore, the Pima County Medical Society is in strong support of public health authorities to require masking and quarantining (when necessary) to protect children in public schools.
The governor has taken a stance that is in opposition to science and public safety. By so doing he has not only endangered many students and faculty but risks a larger community-wide outbreak of COVID-19 when in-person classes resume.
The vaccination rate in Arizona is not sufficient for meaningful herd immunity with the new more contagious delta strain of COVID-19 now spreading in our community. With low vaccination rates among the college-age cohort, there is a high risk to immunocompromised members of the campus community without the planned mitigation measures in place.
The governor rescinded mitigation measures twice before against the advice of the medical community, just before the Memorial Day weekend, and prior to the winter holidays. Both were soon followed by the two greatest surges in COVID-19 infection rates in the state with thousands of lives lost.
The universities and school boards have an obligation to protect their communities. For instance, the universities and school districts now require MMR vaccination and will continue to do so. We agree with Cara Christ, MD, the outgoing head of the Arizona Department of Health Services, that the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the COVID-19 vaccines is a technical and insignificant difference from full FDA authorization and is not a reason for suspending the universities COVID-19 mitigation policies.
All of us have an obligation to protect our community from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated if possible or by using effective mitigation measures to prevent transmission of the virus.
The issue at hand is not a choice between individual freedom versus conforming to government mandates but is about being a responsible member of society. The universities’ plan offered an accommodation to those who for whatever personal reasons have not been vaccinated. The school districts have an obligation to protect the health and safety of their students and staff. We urge the administration to cease standing in their way.
Gov. Ducey should allow the universities to keep in place their well-designed, scientifically driven COVID-19 protocols when classes resume in the fall.
We further urge the Governor to allow the county health departments to manage quarantine issues as they are legally responsible to do. The Pima County Medical Society urgently asks the governor and Legislature to reconsider the ban of mandatory masking of K-12 students and to allow for each school district to develop policies following CDC or AAP guidelines.
Dr. Ole Thienhaus is president and Dr. Michael Hamant is a board member and past president of the Pima County Medical Society.