Police Chief Chris Magnus will be today's guest on Opinion team's Zoom chat with readers

The Arizona Daily Star Opinion team is inviting anyone stuck at home (so most of you!) to join us today, July 16, at 2 p.m. for our weekly Zoom chat.

Tucson Police Chief Chris Magnus will be our guest this week.

Our weekly chats have become a great way to meet the Opinion staff, voice your own opinion and possibly have a sketch drawn of yourself by the master himself, cartoonist David Fitzsimmons.

Please send an email to sgassen@tucson.com for an emailed invitation.

You’ll receive a link to join our Zoom meeting at 2 p.m., or, if it’s more convenient for you to just listen in over your phone, a phone number you can call to hear the conversation.

We look forward to seeing (and hearing) you there.

Chris Magnus

Tucson police chief

 Mamta Popat / ADS
The Point Being Video Podcast: Tucson Mayor Regina Romero

