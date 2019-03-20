A Jewish man sits on a bench when an anti-Semite approaches and says angrily, “All the world’s problems are because of you damned Jews.”
The Jewish man looks up and replies, “And the bicycle riders.”
The Anti-Semite, befuddled, asks, “Why the bicycle riders?”
And the Jewish man responds, “Why the Jews?”
As both a bicycle rider and a Jew, this joke works doubly for me, but mostly it points up the absurdity of race hatred. Is anti-Semitism substantially different in character from the anti-Muslim racism that motivated the slaughter of 50 human beings praying in mosques in New Zealand? No. But it has been around longer, and comes back from the dead, like an evil Lazarus-like zombie, just when you think it has finally disappeared for good.
Anti-Semitism is the world’s oldest and most persistent form of race hatred, an irrational and virulent hostility to Jews based on a foundation of lies, embraced by generations of people who all should know better. It has a cockroach-like ability to thrive in dark corners and under rocks. It has persisted from Roman times to modernity, manifesting in recent events in Charlottesville and Pittsburgh in America, even trickling into Congress.
Sixteen years ago my second Too Jewish Radio Show guest was Professor Leonard Dinnerstein, author of “Anti-Semitism in America.” He said anti-Semitism had been fading in America for decades and was no longer socially acceptable.
Then things took a different turn, and now, nearly 75 years after the end of the Holocaust, elements both far left and far right have embraced this insanely irrational ancient racism based on conspiracy theories, lies and forged texts. Angry people choose to blame huge regional and international problems on the Jews, who form 1 percent of the world’s people.
Why would anyone embrace anti-Semitism? Well, it’s far easier to blame the Jews than to actually try to fix the brokenness of the world. Small-minded people prefer villains to heroes. Demonizing Jews has always been the easy way out for demagogues, cowards and frauds.
How do we defeat anti-Semitism, after 2000 years of trying? There are two things to do:
1. Demonstrate strongly that anti-Semitism is never going to be tolerated. There are no “fine people” wearing sheets and chanting “Jews will not replace us” or claiming the nonprofit refugee aid agency HIAS is “killing my people”; nor can we ever justify those who equate Israelis with Nazis or imply Jews have “dual loyalties” or “are too powerful.”
Stand up to anti-Semitism even when the people demonstrating it are on your side in other matters. We are more effective convincing people with whom we mostly agree to fix their own anti-Semitism.
2. Educate ourselves, and learn about one another. Actual experience with Jews goes a long way toward exposing the lies of anti-Semitism. This also works for other identities: When we get to know Muslims, they quickly become friends.
Our best allies are not other Jews. They are Christians, Muslims, Sikhs and secularists, and all decent, humane people who care about improving the world. The better they know us, the more they see us support them when they suffer—as Muslims all around the world are suffering right now—the more certain it is they will fight Anti-Semitism when it arises. Common cause with good people of all backgrounds is the surest way to defeat hatred.
I cannot promise we will defeat anti-Semitism forever. But I can promise that we will make our response to this evil a powerful force for good.