Regula Case: Critical race theory

Several articles in the Star for May 31 cry out to be linked.
First, GOP legislators in several states, including Arizona, are enacting legislation to bar educators from discussing “critical race theory” (“State GOP lawmakers try to limit teaching about race, racism”), which attempts to explain current racial inequities on the basis of history, fundamentally that “the country was founded on the theft of land [from Native Americans] and labor [from enslaved Blacks].” Challengers consider critical race theory “a dangerous ideology” which “seeks to reframe the narrative of American history.”
On the same day we find an insightful article, “How 1921 Tulsa massacre history went unremembered,” which lucidly describes exactly why critical race theory is essential, as a corrective to the overlooking, or whitewashing, of centuries of injustices committed in America: “If we don’t understand the nature of the harm” done, says one professor, “we can’t really have a full reckoning with the possibility of any kind of redress.” Numerous slaughters targeting Chinese, Native Americans and Blacks are cited as instances of history little taught in our schools.
Third, “Doctors issue anti-racism plan for themselves, medical field” describes the AMA’s efforts to “hold ourselves accountable” for the AMA’s “racist history, including efforts to bar Black physicians from joining and fighting against desegregating U.S. hospitals.”
Fourth, the photograph captioned “Canadians pay tribute to indigenous children who died at school” illustrates a prior story (“215 bodies found at old school,” May 30) about the remains of 215 children, some as young as three years old, found buried at the former Kamloops Boarding School in Canada, a story with tragic analogues in U.S. history. (In the U.S., such institutions were known as “boarding schools.” Many were located in Oklahoma; all required removal of the children from their families, severing family ties, squelching language transmission, and nullifying cultural identity. Families sometimes did not see the children for years. Not all of the children made it home. The stated purpose of the schools was to “kill the Indian to save the man.” The trauma of the separation, and the children’s experiences, has reverberated through Indian culture. )
Fifth, “Stricter voter laws likely” describes the many current efforts by GOP state legislatures to make voting more difficult, especially for poor people and people of color.
If you have ever asked, “What systemic racism?” you need only connect the dots in one issue of your daily newspaper. Critical race theory does indeed intend to “reframe the narrative of American history” — to reveal the facts. Yes, they’re ugly. They hurt. But this is history, not grievance. We must face it honestly in order to move on with any chance of a national healing.
Regula Case is a retired attorney and has lived in Tucson for 39 years.