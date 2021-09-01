Renée Schafer Horton: A enlightening conversation with a COVID vaccine resister

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
It’s hard not to be boiling mad right now if you listened to the experts, washed your hands, wore your mask and got your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as you could. We were this close to normal life, but then vaccination hesitancy kicked in, mutation happened and “Hello, delta variant.”
We’re told to be compassionate to those who decline vaccination, but, hand to God, I find that extremely difficult, especially as we learn many unvaccinated people have zero interest in inoculation, even after the FDA gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine on Monday. We have what seems to me — and 96% of medical experts — to be a virtual miracle, something people across the world are begging for, and here in the States, about 27% of the population is saying “No, thanks,” to it and 14% are saying “Never, ever.”
To try to understand the reasoning of the unvaccinated and up my compassion quotient, I’ve spent the past two months in mostly email dialogue with a number of unvaccinated acquaintances. It’s been frustrating, because the vast majority of them get their information from places that eventually link back to one of the 12 people known for spreading vaccine disinformation on social media, and I get my information from traditional news sources. After a time, I pretty much hit an impasse with them all.
Except with Tucsonan Richard Peddy.
Peddy, 60, doesn’t get his news from social media and he’s not a disciple of the “Disinformation Dozen.” Instead, he visits the COVID dashboards for the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Health Services, reads this daily newspaper and watches the non-cable news channels. He doesn’t deny that COVID can be deadly for some people, and his three offspring received their childhood vaccines on schedule.
Still, Peddy doesn’t plan on getting vaccinated because he believes his chance of getting seriously ill from the virus is very low and dying from it nearly infinitesimal. He thinks natural immunity is stronger than that from the vaccine, and that the vaccine hasn’t been tested long enough. He’s concerned about side effects he’s read about on the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System website and, most importantly, thinks experts have exaggerated the risk of COVID while minimizing potential vaccine risks, especially for children.
When COVID first hit Arizona, Peddy was as terrified as the rest of us because he and his son had just attended a two-day music festival with 25,000 other people.
“My entire view of the world changed,” he said, recalling March 2020. “I was blown away by what I was seeing on the news and very worried we might die because of this huge concert.”
But then he contacted a couple of nurses he knew. They said their hospitals were really busy and COVID looked bad, but that everyone hospitalized was either elderly or obese. Peddy is neither.
“That made me start thinking, and by mid-April I went to the CDC website and looked up death rates,” he said in a phone interview. “It was 0.6% chance of death for my age group. For children zero to 17, it’s two in 1 million. For most children, COVID is something akin to a bad cold, and yet health officials make it seem like kids are at huge risk of dying.”
Peddy, who earned his bachelor’s degree in finance, said the recent messaging on delta is a perfect example of “prepping a mindset.” He complains that health officials say pediatric cases are skyrocketing, hospitals are overwhelmed and refer to “protecting children, who cannot yet get vaccinated”, but the data doesn’t justify the communication.
For instance, Peddy pointed to the CDC website on Aug. 24, which showed pediatric hospitalizations for COVID, as a percentage of total hospitalizations, have gone up from 0.8% to only 0.9%, and the ADHS website showing that COVID cases account for only 21% of ICU bed usage in the state. Why, he wonders, is there so much sky-is-falling communication when it seems the sky is just fine and things are certainly not as bad as during the worst of the pandemic? It makes him suspicious of the push for vaccination.
He’s not alone. He has a group of about 40 Tucson friends of various ages and political persuasions, most college-educated and all refusing vaccination for themselves and their children. He says all of them are doubtful of the vaccine for younger, healthy people — especially children — especially considering the speed at which the vaccine was developed.
Deputy Pima County Administrator and Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia thinks much of what the vaccine-hesitant believe about vaccine development is based on incomplete data. (Full disclosure, I worked for the Pima County Communications Office from November 2014 to June 2015.)
What usually slows down vaccine research is a fight for resources and competition among developers instead of cooperation, Garcia explained. That wasn’t the case with the COVID vaccines, where scientists from across the globe shared data and discoveries and funding was guaranteed by governments.
“Because of a very wise financial investment by the Trump administration, this vaccine went through the exact same process all vaccines go through, just at an accelerated rate,” Garcia explained. “Yes, vaccines can have very rare side effects, but what parents need to ask is, ‘Are the risks of the vaccine sufficient to outweigh the protection the vaccine offers?’ I think the answer is ‘No’ – the risks of the vaccine do not outweigh the protection of the vaccine.”
Garcia, a parent with two vaccinated children, said Pima County has had between two and 15 child COVID cases daily since mid-July. As of Aug. 23, there were 947 school-related COVID cases in Pima County schools, 815 of them children. Between two and 12 children are in the hospital daily and there have been no deaths under the age of 19 since the pandemic began.
The unvaccinated would say those stats prove his point: Yes, children get COVID. The vast, vast majority get well quickly. No need to panic.
Garcia said that’s an incomplete framing of an infectious disease because there’s a lot between “This won’t affect you at all” and “You’ll die.”
“We’ve got children suffering from long-term cognitive issues, cardiomyopathy and neurological issues after contracting COVID,” he said. “Long-haul COVID is real and if we could know which healthy kids would be fine and which would not, that would be great. But that’s the thing with COVID, we don’t know.”
Garcia confirmed that the majority of Pima County ICU beds are not occupied by COVID patients, but said that doesn’t mean the hospitals aren’t facing crisis.
“What is unique about this selta surge right now is that our hospitals were already running at capacity, so this relatively modest addition of COVID patients, given the staffing situation at our hospitals, absolutely is what is driving our critical bed shortage,” he explained.
“Why should that matter to someone who doesn’t want the vaccine? Well, if you’re the guy who gets in a car crash and needs critical life support, you may be on a stretcher to Phoenix or farther to get care because we’re full,” Garcia said.
People like me — pro-vaccination and desperate to get out of the pandemic — tend to view Peddy and the rest of the unvaccinated population as selfish. Peddy disagrees. He says he does his part by staying home if he’s sick and wearing a mask when required. He never gets within six feet of someone he doesn’t know.
“It is not my responsibility to share or take on the risk of anyone else,” Peddy said. “To insist that I mitigate their risk by injecting myself with a vaccine that is only now undergoing short-term study and has zero long-term studies is not only absurd, but should be illegal for anyone to mandate at the public or private level.”
Also, Peddy said, many of the unvaccinated may have already had COVID and thus have immunity so the vaccine shouldn’t be necessary for them. (The CDC estimates that about 114 million Americans got COVID from February 2020 to March 2021.)
Additionally, he points to breakthrough delta infections and the fact that the CDC says infected vaccinated persons carry the same amount of virus in their nasal passages as the unvaccinated.
Contracting the virus does produce antibodies, Garcia said, but scientists have been able to verify that the vaccines produce much higher antibody response than natural COVID, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for Aug. 13. They prove this by testing COVID antibody levels in the blood of people who’ve recovered from COVID versus those who’ve gotten the vaccine.
And, while breakthrough infections do happen, they are a tiny percentage of all cases. In Pima County, only 0.2% of daily cases have been breakthrough since delta arrived, Garcia said. Study after study has shown the largest damage delta has wrought is in parts of the country with the lowest vaccination rates because the unvaccinated are infected more frequently and spread it more readily.
I hope that Peddy and I stay in dialogue. He’s brought me to the point where I concede people should have the right to delay vaccination for a time, or maybe even completely decline. He has not conceded that if the unvaccinated want the right to remain unvaccinated, they should accept the responsibility of having other freedoms limited (and accept it without protest), especially as businesses and workplaces move toward a community-minded approach of ending the pandemic.
But in the end, we are staring across a chasm where the vaccine-hesitant see the pandemic in terms of a personal risk they believe they can manage, and the vaccinated see it as a worldwide public health crisis requiring a unified response to protect as many people as possible and keep our hospitals from collapse.
I don’t know if this gulf will ever be fully bridged but I hope it is because, as my son recently said, our founding documents begin with the words, “We the people,” not “Me, the person.”
I can’t see how we survive as a country if we don’t get back to “We.”
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star contributor. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com