Renée Schafer Horton: A teacher's ear may be the one students need

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Sometimes, you read the news and you just have to yell into your empty kitchen, “Have we lost our minds?”
This was my reaction midweek reading Howard Fischer’s story on House Bill 2161, which an esteemed panel at the state Legislature approved this week. If it becomes law, it will punish teachers for doing the one thing teachers have done for centuries: listen to students in confidence.
The bill would make it illegal for teachers to withhold information from parents that is “relevant to the physical, emotional or mental health of the parent’s child,” according to Fischer’s reporting in Wednesday’s Arizona Daily Star.
Teachers who don’t call parents when Junior tells them something that fits the above description — and what wouldn’t fit during the roller coaster of adolescence? — could lose their teaching certification. To make the game even more sporting, HB 2161 would allow parents to sue school districts if they think a teacher has violated the proposed law.
Well, spit in the fire and call the dogs, people, because we’ve just crossed into Lunacy Land in Arizona. I know we’ve come so close so often it’s hard to know exactly where the crazy line is, but I’m pretty sure this is it.
One of two things must be happening for this bill to even get a panel hearing:
A.) The sponsoring legislators have amnesia, having forgotten what it is like to be a teenager, or,
B.) The sponsoring legislators are not thinking of children (surprise!), but pandering for votes on sexual and gender identity since it explicitly forbids withholding evidence about “purported gender identity” from parents.
Let’s think positively and choose Option A, accepting that these legislators have simply blocked out memories of adolescence and forgotten that they once (gasp!) had secrets from their parents. Let’s assume they’ve forgotten they had a favorite teacher with whom they shared things their parents never knew and still managed to achieve political office in Arizona.
Unlike these public servants, I remember the years between sixth and 12th grade with excruciating, embarrassing detail, and know I wouldn’t have survived those years without the confidential support of teachers.
That’s because, like many children of World War II parents, I grew up in the home of an alcoholic. Back then, men didn’t talk about how war messed them up. Instead, they drank themselves into oblivion each night after work, sometimes shaking things up by fighting with their spouses or abusing their children.
While it seems that HB 2161 is primarily aimed at making sure Amanda doesn’t transition to Adam between U.S. History and Geometry with full knowledge of her teachers and full ignorance of her parents, it will affect every teacher and student negatively.
If a child is having any issue and doesn’t feel safe at home — or is just too embarrassed to talk to Mom and Dad about whatever it is — then she should be able to do what millions of students have done for eons: make her favorite teacher sacrifice his 32-minute lunch break to be a sounding board. And the teacher should be able to listen as well as he can in light of starvation and resentment over having his alone time squandered without fearing he’ll lose his job because he doesn’t snitch to parents.
If parents want their kids to talk to them, they don’t need HB 2161. They need a will of steel, a mouth stapled shut and ears wide open. Still, as any parent of a teen will attest, even that rarely works.
That’s why building a supportive relationship with a child’s favorite teachers (providing classroom supplies and gift cards always helps) is a great backup plan, so when he gets mute and moody at home, parents can reach out to the teachers and ask them to keep an eye out and ear open for your child.
Ninety-nine percent of teachers will do just that, because they deeply want their students to succeed in all of life, not just school. If a child is in distress, teachers help. And believe it or not, one of the big ways they help is by encouraging communication at home.
Teachers saved my life. Mr. Healy, Mrs. Gannon, Sister Janel, Sister Gloria, Mr. Dort and especially and forever, Mr. Frank, held my hands, wiped my tears, accepted me, got me involved in extracurriculars to keep me out of trouble, told me to do better, helped me apply for college, said they were proud of me, told me to do better again, and, yes, encouraged me to talk to my parents.
They did what every teacher is doing every day at school in Arizona — teaching, loving and supporting children — and they never know how many lives they profoundly change by being a safe space for kids to talk. It is a sacred relationship and should not be profaned by HB 2161.
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star contributor. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com.