Renée Schafer Horton: A teacher's ear may be the one students need

OPINION: "As disturbing as it is that these businesses are closing at record rates, or reducing hours, or having to provide huge raises in pay – deserved as those pay increases are even in a non-pandemic age – the loss does not endanger the very health and welfare of every resident in every community large and small. It is the similar alarming labor shortages in areas such as teaching, law enforcement and health care that literally will change the very fabric of America as we once knew it – even if COVID would, as once promised, magically disappear," writes Nogales resident Kathy Scott.