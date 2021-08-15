Renée Schafer Horton: A train that’s going nowhere

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Five minutes. Five whole minutes.
That’s the entire time Tucsonans would save if they choose to ride the proposed passenger rail connecting our fair city to the Big Dog up north. How many people will give up the independence of car travel to save just five minutes?
That was my main question after reading about mayors from Tucson, Oro Valley, Marana and eight other jurisdictions encouraging Arizona legislators to support an Amtrak proposal for passenger rail from Phoenix to many parts south.
Now, I am a gargantuan fan of public transit. In the words of our former president, my support is HUGE. I used Sun Tran as my primary mode of transportation from January 2009 to October 2019 and loved it.
I’ve also used subways, buses, commuter rail and high-speed rail in numerous U.S. cities and abroad. With the exception of one nightmare experience in Italy — imagine sleeping in a closet with five other humans — I’m a transit fangirl.
Yet, I’m also a realist and I’m telling you, the biggest complaint one hears from transit riders concerns time. To get people on board, so to speak, transit needs to be speedy. We’re busy folks, and we prefer to get to where we want to be tout de suite thank you very much.
Of course, any public transportation is better than none in light of climate change, and Amtrak deserves a big hat-tip for wanting to be part of the solution. Its proposal — funded in the beginning with federal monies — includes round trips from Tucson, Phoenix and Buckeye three times a day and one daily trip from the Old Pueblo to Los Angeles where, naturally, you’ll have to rent a car to get anywhere. (Kidding! LA has light rail, subways and buses in their metro-rail system.)
I’m sure there are people who might enjoy passenger rail for leisure — a dinner up in Phoenix, a shopping trip across the border — if time isn’t of the essence.
But to get lots of people using trains at a level that will result in legislative buy-in for state funding once federal funding subsides, what we really need is something that gets us up north in the blink of an eye. That’s high-speed rail, which Amtrak officials told Tucson Local Media’s Christina Duran in late July they’ll only consider after ridership is built up on the “Five Minutes Faster!” passenger rail.
Yes, this passenger rail could be built out in about three years compared to an estimated 15 for high-speed, and it will cost less. But from the perspective of someone who rides transit, the idea of “built sooner and cheaper” is backward if you want riders.
That’s because if you start with Lesser Option B, people won’t engage with it if what they really want is Much Better Option A. Worse still, if they do try option B and are disappointed (those five minutes!), they won’t even trust option A if it arrives.
I don’t have a scientific study to back me up, but I do have a decade of lived experience trying to convert car drivers into Sun Tran Express commuters only to be told horror stories of riding Sun Tran’s “lesser-than” busses with their inconsistent schedules and questionable ambiance. It didn’t matter how much I explained that the express buses were faster, cleaner and quieter; the people had tried the regular routes and didn’t trust Sun Tran was doing any better with the express routes.
As the saying goes, you only have one chance to make a good first impression. I’m 86.3% confident that passenger rail is not going to make the impression Amtrak wants and I wish, just once, that Arizona’s leaders would think long term and go for the gold.
High-speed rail — traveling from 150 mph up to 200 — naturally draws ridership because it is so much faster than a car. Transit that shaves mere minutes off a commute will be much harder to build out in terms of user base. Then, that scant ridership will make it much more likely we never get the high-speed rail we really need. Surely, we could do better.
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star contributor and average human trying to be kinder every day. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com