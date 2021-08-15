Renée Schafer Horton: A train that’s going nowhere

Of course, any public transportation is better than none in light of climate change, and Amtrak deserves a big hat-tip for wanting to be part of the solution. Its proposal — funded in the beginning with federal monies — includes round trips from Tucson, Phoenix and Buckeye three times a day and one daily trip from the Old Pueblo to Los Angeles where, naturally, you’ll have to rent a car to get anywhere. (Kidding! LA has light rail, subways and buses in their metro-rail system.)

I’m sure there are people who might enjoy passenger rail for leisure — a dinner up in Phoenix, a shopping trip across the border — if time isn’t of the essence.

But to get lots of people using trains at a level that will result in legislative buy-in for state funding once federal funding subsides, what we really need is something that gets us up north in the blink of an eye. That’s high-speed rail, which Amtrak officials told Tucson Local Media’s Christina Duran in late July they’ll only consider after ridership is built up on the “Five Minutes Faster!” passenger rail.

Yes, this passenger rail could be built out in about three years compared to an estimated 15 for high-speed, and it will cost less. But from the perspective of someone who rides transit, the idea of “built sooner and cheaper” is backward if you want riders.