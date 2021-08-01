Renée Schafer Horton: Arizona should try a little kindness

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I hate to be the one to break the bad news, Arizona, but when it comes to kindness, we’re slackers.
According to a recent study, we’re less likely than just about every other state to donate an organ to a family member, rescue a stranger from a burning car or save a friend from being kidnapped. We’re even less likely than most states to give a colleague a ride to work.
On the plus side, we’re not as bad as Kansas and Maryland.
Arizona always seems to race to the bottom of rankings. We’re 48th in per-pupil education funding, 49th in elementary school teacher pay and now, according to a study commissioned by Verizon as part of its #ACallForKindness campaign, 48th in kindness.
You may be wondering why a cell phone provider sponsored research on kindness. Well, it turns out that back in November 2020 when we were all standing on each other’s last nerve because of the pandemic and presidential election, we brought our grumpy selves to customer service relationships.
Verizon retail agents, along with every other front-line worker, got tired of being the dumping ground for our bad moods. Verizon wanted to remind everyone that behind the masks, we all need kindness.
“The #ACallForKindness campaign is all about encouraging people to perform an act of kindness,” wrote Andrew Testa, Verizon public relations manager, in an email. “And we commissioned the study to help show people just how easy it is to be kind.”
The study was conducted by Kindness.org, a New York-based non-profit whose goal is to educate people about kindness and inspire them to choose it in small everyday acts.
I interviewed lead researcher Oliver Scott Curry via ZOOM from his London office. Before joining Kindness.org, he worked at the University of Oxford, where he wrote his doctoral thesis on the evolution of morality.
Curry’s team first gathered lists of kind acts and presented them to more than 7,000 U.S. residents. Those participants rated how costly they thought the acts were, how beneficial and how kind. That data was then used to design the Kindness Questionnaire, a tool that was administered to 5,138 U.S. residents, about 100 in each state, asking participants to rank everyday acts done for family, friends, colleagues and strangers in terms of kindness.
More women than men participated — 2,921 to 2,217, respectively — and the average age of the respondents was 51.
The gist of the study was that kinder people are more willing to incur a greater cost to themselves for a given benefit than less kind people, and most of us would incur more cost for less benefit to the other person if we were closer to them. We’ll donate livers to family members, for instance, but not necessarily a stranger.
“But it’s not just about whether you’d give this person a lift,” Curry explained. “If someone said to you, ‘Oh, I want to go buy an ice cream, will you give me a lift?’ you might say no. But if someone said, ‘My car broke down, and I’m going to miss my job interview, will you give me a lift?” then you might say yes.
“It’s the same cost to you in both cases — you have to drive downtown — but you’re more willing to do it if the benefit to the other person is large enough. Kindness is not just about what cost you would incur, (and) it is not just about what benefit you provide to others, it’s about the relationship between the cost and benefit and even relationships with people.”
Participants ranked the top four kind acts as becoming an organ donor for a family member, pulling a stranger from a burning car, adopting and raising a family member, or saving a friend from drowning.
Those are all high-cost/high-benefit acts, but there were dozens of other ideas in the study, and the way for Arizona to up its ranking next year is to get going and start lending tools to neighbors, cheering up depressed friends and holding doors for strangers.
Curry emphasized that Arizona, while placing third-from-last, should not be depressed. (This is where I do a PSA stating that no matter what a British person says, that lovely accent makes the message appear hopeful and complimentary. ‘Arizona is way down the list, but chin up!’)
“In general,” he said, “all the states were surprisingly kind … and although Arizona is 48th, all the states were very close together — just a few percentage points off — so no one should feel too bad.”
True, we’re only 5 percent less kind than top dog Kentucky, but facts are facts and the fact is, we’re still almost last dog.Luckily, kindness can be learned. If you’re wondering where to start, visit verizon.com/kindness and get some ideas. Let’s go, Arizona, because it’s about time we’re ranked high for something other than our great weather.
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star contributor and average human trying to be kinder every day. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com