Renée Schafer Horton: COVID is worse

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

The day the FDA approved the COVID-19 vaccine for children under age 5, my 21-month-old grandson tested positive for COVID.

There’s a high likelihood I gave it to his family, just as it’s likely my husband and I got it from his visiting brother, who — there’s nearly no doubt — got it from the unmasked crowd of strangers milling past his slot machine during a three-day trip to Las Vegas.

Data shows that Omicron is the king of reinfection, slipping past prior immunity as well as vaccines, and unlike prior variants that mostly spared kids, Omicron loves little ones.

Still, our family’s recent experience shows that what doctors have said all along is true: Vaccinated children and boosted adults suffer far less than the un-vaxxed and un-boosted if they contract COVID. (Plus, as you’ll see, masks work.)

The first family member to get infected was our vaccinated 6-year-old grandson, courtesy of summer camp. His parents donned KN95 masks immediately and kept as distanced as possible while still providing care, and he wore a surgical mask. He had a horrible headache, fever, chills and body aches for 24 hours, then improved quickly over the next 48. By Day 4, it was as if he’d never been sick. He and his boosted parents continued masking at home and stayed isolated from the public until he tested negative on Day 10. Neither parent got COVID.

At the same time, at our home, my vaxxed and twice-boosted brother-in-law began coughing, courtesy of the aforementioned Las Vegas adventure. I thought it might be COVID, but was reluctant to insist on testing or masking of a visitor, which turned out to be a very poor choice on my part.

Two days later, my vaxxed and single-boosted husband started coughing. He pulled out COVID tests and he and his brother were both positive. Multiple family members suggested I get out of the house in hopes of staying COVID-free, so I went to Grandson No. 2’s house, where I no doubt spread the virus to him and his parents during the 24 hours I was there.

My husband had flu-like symptoms for three days and was fully back to normal by Day 5. His brother never had any symptom other than cough, and never felt sick. I got symptomatic two days after they tested positive and my un-boosted body developed an agonizing headache, high fever, chills and serious joint paint. The fever abated on Day 5, but I retained the hacking cough, shortness of breath, body aches and fatigue.

I tested negative on Day 11, but was in the ER two days later with chest pain and wheezing. Tests ruled out the worst gifts of COVID (pneumonia, pulmonary embolism, heart attack, etc.), and I was diagnosed with post-COVID, which the ER doc compared to a party’s aftermath.

“Say someone throws a huge party in your house,” he explained. “When they leave, they are no longer in your house, but for weeks after, you’re cleaning up the mess they left behind. That’s post-COVID. The virus isn’t in your house anymore, but it left a horrible mess in your lungs. Your body will take a while to clean it up, how long we don’t know.”

In Grandson No. 2’s family, Dad showed symptoms first. Mom decided to not mask or isolate, and within two days, she and the baby also had COVID. Both parents had the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and two doses of Pfizer. They had flu-like symptoms for three days; Mom still has head-cold symptoms that are slowly resolving.

Their unvaccinated toddler, on the other hand, got very ill: Super high fever, extreme lethargy, a horrible sore throat and body aches expressed with crocodile tears. Within four days he was in the ER, diagnosed with COVID-induced croup. Two days later he was at the pediatrician’s office, diagnosed with another upper respiratory illness and ear infection.

With steroids, inhalers and antibiotics, he began feeling better around Day 10. By Day 12, he was close to normal, although he retains a small cough and is still taking antibiotics for the ear infection.

Watching COVID take hold of this otherwise super-healthy, super-active toddler has been terrifying and it’s pushed me right off the fence I’d been straddling regarding vaccination among the very young. Grandson No. 1 suffered far less than Grandson No. 2 and developed no secondary infections because he was protected by the vaccine.

Ditto for the boosted adults in my family. Only I, the lone un-boosted soul, still have symptoms interfering greatly with daily life. I was reluctant to get the booster due to a heart palpitation issue that developed after my second vaccine when my doctors couldn’t assure me it wouldn’t be aggravated by the booster. But I can say with confidence that what I’m living through now is more awful than the vaccine side-effect ever was.