Apparently, it is now all the rage for 20-and-30-somethings to gather together in a super-cool warehouse space and play matchmaker for their friends. This isn’t the wingmen of old, where the bold friend facilitates stranger introductions in bars for the shy friend and then serves as a convenient escape route when said stranger turns out to be creepy.
Nope, DateMyFriend.ppt is matchmaking for the modern age. Using a PowerPoint presentation and snazzy sales pitch, one friend stands on a stage and tries his or her hardest to pitch another friend – usually sitting demurely on a bar stool stage right – to a crowded room of potential dates. These presentations come complete with pro-con lists, cute photos and “Why you should date my friend” title slides.
There’s something to be said for crowdsourcing your dating life because, as research and your Uncle Joe has proven, love is blind. Turns out that love chemicals suppress the critical thinking section of the brain shortly after the first kiss with an object of affection.
This is why your boyfriend’s habit of leaving socks on the floor or your girlfriend’s extra-loud laugh seem adorable when dating but, three years into marriage, leave you considering murder-for-hire schemes.
Part of the reason DateMyFriend.ppt and other in-person sales-pitch dating activities are gaining traction is because the digital generation has grown tired of dating apps, their thumbs simply exhausted from swiping left or right. They’re craving a more targeted approach to finding that special someone and realize their friends can provide a safeguard against being blinded by love. For instance, friends can point out that the guy you think is so fantastic spends far more time looking at his phone than you, or that the girl you think hangs the moon also, oddly, hangs upside down from the curtain rod to sleep.
After all, young folks think, who knows you better than your friends? Who better to help you pick Mr. Right than the posse you’ve been patrolling with since middle school?
I’ll tell you who: Your mother.
Hey, don’t roll your eyes. Why would Mom be the perfect matchmaker? Because she got more than hemorrhoids in pregnancy. Those nine months – and the 18 years following – have honed her protective instincts and intuition to a fine point. She can spot a loser within about 3.6 seconds of meeting them and her decades of sizing people up give her an advantage over your barely formed friends.
I know you think Mom grew up in a cave because she’s slow on social media, but please consider that just because Mom doesn’t understand Tinder (or, most likely does understand Tinder and thinks it’s beneath you), it doesn’t mean she can’t find you a perfect match. Plus, she’s free, whereas dating events and matchmakers can cost as much as one of those weird tiny cars.
Sure, professional matchmakers and DateMyFriend.ppt have the advantage of scale, hosting entire databases – or just a large warehouse – of possible mates for you to peruse, but what your mom lacks in contacts, she makes up for in laser-focused determination. She’ll source the Starbucks barista, the Safeway cashier, her friends at the synagogue. She’ll Tweet her 38 followers and stalk the entire Facebook universe. No stone will go unturned! (She wants those grandbabies! She’s earned those grandbabies!)
Young adults might think their moms are interfering, that their moms don’t trust them to find the right mate without a little assist from home. Let me clear up that rash assumption right now. Yes, they are interfering, and yes, they don’t trust you. After all, they’ve seen the breakups in your wake and, well ... they told you so.
So, go ahead and pass on Tinder and expensive matchmakers and Date My Friend events and put your momma to work. I bet she won’t even use PowerPoint.