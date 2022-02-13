Renée Schafer Horton: It's time to stop asking kids to protect adults from COVID

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The National Public Radio announcer read the report with appropriate concern, emphasizing the final three words: A Bronx apartment fire killed 19 people, including nine children. The focus on children highlighted the deep sorrow and shock we feel when children are hurt. That’s because humans are hard-wired to protect the young.
And yet, during the two years of COVID-19, the assumption of adults protecting children has been upended. We’ve asked children to protect adults, viewing kids as vectors of disease and inadvertently teaching them to think of themselves and their friends that way. It’s time to stop.
At the beginning of the pandemic, before we understood how COVID worked, before vaccines and treatments, all of us — including the kiddos — had to pull our weight in mitigation efforts.
But we now have more than enough data to show it was exceedingly rare for children to have serious outcomes from COVID, and that schools are not a huge cause of community spread. And yet we still encourage — and sometimes mandate — mitigation measures that are having an increasingly negative effect on our children’s social, emotional and mental health. The most obvious of these measures is masking.
I was a huge proponent of masking in schools until this September, when I started teaching a 90-minute Tuesday afternoon class to first graders. This experience has shown me what masking means in a classroom.
Masks are optional in this educational setting — as they are in about half of Pima County public schools — and about half the class wears masks. That half is less participatory, more easily frustrated and decidedly more fatigued as they try, again and again, to be heard from behind a mask. The joy and abandon — much less excited learning — that normally permeates early-childhood classrooms is gone. My teacher friends in schools with mandated masking report something similar, an unnerving zombielike presentation among children of all ages — and I’m ashamed to say I didn’t believe them until I saw it myself.
Educators aren’t the only ones raising the alarm. A group of pediatricians, psychologists and family doctors launched “The Urgency of Normal” website at the end of January calling for an end to all mandatory masking in schools.
This is not an anti-vax, anti-mask, Tucker Carlson devotee group. They are pro-vaccine medical professionals who “celebrate the continued high effectiveness of vaccination while growing gravely concerned about the effects of extended restrictions on children’s lives,” according to their mission statement.
Additionally, three national medical groups representing pediatricians, child psychiatrists and children’s hospitals declared “a national emergency in child and adolescent mental health,” last month, detailing a marked national increase in anxiety, depression and suicidal ideation in children and teens, much of it tied to the complete disruption of “normal” school.
In other words, our kids are unhealthy — but it isn’t because they have COVID.
The primary argument for school masking has been that children don’t live in a vacuum. As Pima County Public Health Director Theresa Cullen has told me, these children go out into the community and, in some cases, home to live with grandparents. Ergo, masking children protects the wider community.
While I do not dismiss the virus’s danger for older adults and the immunocompromised, I believe we must put that danger into perspective, especially in Pima County, where we have a fully vaccinated rate in all ages of nearly 67% and a nearly 93% fully vaccinated rate in ages 65 and over.
Masks were promoted as a needed, effective placeholder while we developed vaccines and treatments. We now have vaccines for everyone who wants them, and treatments for everyone who is high-risk. Yes, children under 5 cannot yet be vaccinated, but data shows that — just like their older brothers and sisters — preschoolers are at more risk of car accidents than poor COVID outcomes.
Ending mandatory masking does not mean we should give up protecting the elderly or immunocompromised. But we can protect them and give most children normal school, because research shows one-way masking works. If a person wears a well-fitted KN95 or N95 mask — not cloth or surgical — she is protected regardless of what others do around her. Teachers and students who want or need to mask can continue to do so.
We also know that certain conditions — most notably obesity — make adults more likely to have poor COVID outcomes. But is it appropriate to require children to mask to protect the overweight adults in their lives, or should those adults work to reduce their COVID risk with lifestyle changes? (Also, is it a coincidence that the United States has had more COVID deaths than our peer countries and we also have much higher rates of obesity?)
We’ve been acting as if children are infinitely resilient. They are not. Some break. I see it in my grandson’s meltdowns — pandemic-fatigue behavior that looks like the 4-year-old he was when this crisis began instead of the 6-year-old he is. I see it in the clinging 8-year-olds who were once independent and exploratory before two years of pandemic loss. I observed it in the severe anxiety of my great-niece, and hear about it weekly from counselor friends with monthslong waiting lists of children in need.
Mostly, I see it in the despair in the middle schoolers at my neighborhood bus stop, who used to be talkative and playful and now sit, masked and silent, looking like they are facing a firing squad.
Ending mandatory masking for children will not be a cure-all. We’ve got a lot of damage to reverse helping children unlearn the “I’m dangerous/I’m in constant danger” message our fears inadvertently laid upon them. But tossing the masks is a good first step because, with the virus here to stay — and it is staying — we must return childhood to its rightful owners before those precious, joyful, once-in-a-lifetime years are lost forever.
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star contributor. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com.