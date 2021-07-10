Renée Schafer Horton: Let’s do something better than “normal”

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
As light has appeared at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel and people are dusting off their plans and their hope, I keep hearing one statement again and again: “I can’t wait to get back to normal!”
It’s an interesting sentiment, because I’m not so sure some of our country’s pre-pandemic normal was all that fabulous.
This past year was awful in many ways, but one positive was an opportunity to reevaluate how we live and how that affects our families, communities, nation and the planet. That reassessment should lead to lessons learned and consideration of pandemic-necessitated changes we might want to keep.
For instance, a few lessons:
1. Family matters — a lot. COVID put a bright, shining spotlight on how necessary extended family is in a crisis. The primary example of this was superhero grandparents spending days helping with grandchildren’s virtual-learning while parents worked from the kitchen table, bedroom or — in the case of my son-in-law — a closet. Distant grandparents entertained preschoolers via Facetime when daycare centers closed and every grandparent I know lost sleep over their offspring’s stress level during the pandemic. Maybe communal living, or at least nearby living, should make a comeback.
2. Neighbors matter, too. We’re from Texas, and there, everyone hung out in their front yards and knew everyone else’s business, including who needed what and when. Not so much here, where an independent attitude seems to keep neighbors at arm’s length. COVID isolation led to desperation, which led to neighbors coming outside and becoming better acquainted.
3. Government helps in crisis. And, government alone won’t save you. Individuals need an emergency fund, emergency supplies and — most importantly — an emergency network. As the pandemic wanes, we should nurture neighborhood strength and family networks instead of retreating into our “I’m independent” shells, because this probably isn’t our last crisis.
4. Our health-care system needs work. If watching morgues fill up and hospitals near collapse didn’t get your attention, well, I can’t help you. But for everyone else: We need to shore up our health-care system’s weak spots, move our supply chain stateside and strengthen our public health communication and transparency.
5. Schools should be prioritized. Distance learning works fine for some children, but most kids learn best in person, most teachers teach best that way and most parents need their children in school so they can go to work. Additionally, for some children, school is the only safe place they know. Shut down everything else to keep schools open and rejigger ventilation systems so those kids can be mask free.
Some COVID-inspired changes to make permanent:
1. Less driving. Remember how quiet neighborhoods were in the lockdown’s early days? Birds were more prevalent and polluted skies cleared up. Turns out we actually can help save the planet by driving less.
2. Telecommuting. Not all work can be done remotely, but there are estimates that up to 40 percent of jobs can be fully remote and many others would function just fine on a hybrid model. More good news for over-crowded roads and polluted skies.
3. Telehealth. ZOOM doctor appointments won’t suffice for some medical care, but doctors discovered they can do more than they thought at a distance. Telehealth also opens up care to those living remotely without reliable transportation.
4. Hand-washing hygiene. A pandemic bonus was seeing little boys I know (and their fathers), develop a 20-second scrubbing habit for their always-gross hands. And let’s keep those hand sanitizing stations out in public spaces like grocery stores, doctor’s offices and airports.
5. Reading scientific articles. Doctors and public health officials don’t know everything. Scientific knowledge evolves. And yes, pharmaceutical companies have a huge vested interest – and no risk, since people can’t sue over vaccines – in pushing vaccination. So, keep up the critical (but not conspiracy) thinking. As the old journalism maxim about fact-checking goes, “When your mother says she loves you, check it out.”
Normal was beautiful in many ways, but COVID felt a little bit like being put in time-out until we learned that “normal” isn’t the only way. New-normal just might be better. Except for wearing pajamas outside in the daytime. Maybe let’s not keep that.
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star contributor. She recently won Honorable Mention in the Crisis Commentary category of the National Society of Newspaper Columnists contest for her 2020 Star columns on coronavirus and racial inequity. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com