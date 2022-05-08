 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
TUCSON OPINION

Renée Schafer Horton: Take a moment before you lose your cool

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Recently, Arizona Daily Star reporter Patty Machelor reported on a new child-care tactic from the Arizona Department of Child Safety called the “10-10-10 Rule.” It’s a method to help parents deal with moments of frustration with their infants to reduce the incidence Shaken Baby Syndrome.

Anyone who’s been around the high-pitched, ceaseless, hysterical wail of a newborn knows why such tactics are important. After many minutes of soothing, changing, feeding, walking, bouncing and burping to no avail, parents reach the danger zone. There is a split-second when you just want to shake the baby and scream, “Stop crying!”

Luckily, most parents realize they are about to break and put the squalling baby in a crib and walk away.

But some do not, resulting in 32 to 38 U.S. babies out of every 100,000 annually becoming victims of Shaken Baby Syndrome, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. The baby’s brain is jostled violently inside his skull by the shaking, resulting in permanent brain damage or death.

People are also reading…

The 10-10-10 approach tells parents to take 10 minutes to call a friend, put 10 feet of distance between themselves and the baby, or put the baby in a crib or other safe place and distract themselves with another task for 10 minutes.

Sitting on my patio, stuck on my phone in Call Center Hell the other day after reading Machelor’s article, I started thinking this technique could easily help outside the nursery as well. We could use 10-10-10 to save our sanity, our once-common decency and maybe even our democracy. For instance:

Road rage. That man just cut you off? Keep 10 car lengths between you. That woman speeding by while applying makeup? Distract yourself with a funny podcast for 10 minutes. That grandpa flip you the bird? Keep your eyes on the road and count the colors of the next 10 cars you see.

Spousal arguments. Go for a 10-minute walk alone. Look at your wedding pictures for 10 minutes. Hold hands for 10 minutes while maintaining eye contact and imagining your spouse on your first date.

The neighbor with the crass “Kid Peeing on Politician” bumper sticker. Silently list 10 things you like about that neighbor (he doesn’t let his dogs run wild, he lends you a shovel, he wears pants, etc.) Run 10 minutes in the opposite direction. Call a friend and ask her to talk about the best thing that happened to her recently.

Your stubborn, emotional teenager. Take 10 deep breaths, counting to 10 on each out-breath. Hug your teen for 10 seconds, no words needed. Play “Happy” by Pharrell Williams loudly and dance through the house for 10 minutes with abandon.

That relative or colleague on the opposite side of the political aisle. Watch 10 funny cat videos. Spend 10 minutes reading “Now What? How to Move Forward When We’re Divided (About Basically Everything)” by Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers. Go hog-wild and listen without judgement as said relative or colleague vents, preferably from at least 10 feet away with your feet up and drinking a beer.

The slow person taking your lunch counter order. Smile for 10 seconds straight, singing “Baby Shark” silently to yourself. Repeat if necessary. This also works when dealing with computer repair folks.

People sending memes that ignore the complexity of life. Step away from your phone for 10 minutes to prevent yourself from sending a “You’re an idiot!” message. Do 10 minutes of sit-ups. Spend 10 minutes asking questions with an attitude of curiosity: “Can you show me the data on …”, “What is your biggest concern about … ?” “How has XYZ directly affected you?” Would you be willing to hear my perspective?”

Call center employees. Being on the phone keeps you at least 10 feet distant from the robot voice asking you to press 2 if you want to speak to a human or 4 if you’d like a call back or 456 if you want to cry ‘uncle’ and give up. It does not, however, keep you from slinging your phone against a wall in frustration over the entire situation, so go ahead and buy that shatterproof case as soon as you can, because there’s not a lot of 10-10-10 help here.

Renée Schafer Horton (new)

Renée Schafer Horton

Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star op-ed contributor. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com or on Instagram @rshorton08.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Katya Mendoza: Grab your red cloaks and white bonnets

Katya Mendoza: Grab your red cloaks and white bonnets

OPINION: "Women's rights activists dressed as 'handmaids' in red cloaks and white bonnets when they held a sit-in protest of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing in 2018. Now, the nightmare is materializing. The conservative majority of the Supreme Court is poised to reaffirm the GOP’s agenda of taking us back to the dark ages of women’s rights, or lack thereof," writes Star apprentice Katya Mendoza. 

Fitz's Opinion: The abortion ban coming to Arizona and more

Fitz's Opinion: The abortion ban coming to Arizona and more

The question of choice in a 21st century democratic republic

PULL QUOTE: "Prohibitions that deny human nature fail. The same “Pro-life” Party that argues restricting access to guns won't stop the carnage of gun violence is the same cognitively dissonant cabal convinced banning abortion will stop abortions. Tell the defiant desperate women of America’s past who poured Lysol into their bodies, inserted wire hangers, begged boyfriends to pummel their bellies or committed infanticide or suicide. Or both. Who will evade this holy prohibition? The wealthy. The privileged. The private mistresses of our publicly pious Republican leaders."

Local Opinion: Rename TCC plaza and music hall after dos mujeres tucsonenses

OPINION: "While we will never be able to resurrect and preserve what was destroyed and replaced, renaming the TCC Music Hall and TCC Plaza after Tucsonenses Linda Ronstadt and Alva B Torres is a step forward in honoring our people, places, and history," write Betty Villegas and Alisha Vasquez, co-directors of the Mexican American Heritage and History Museum.

Local Opinion: The more things change

Local Opinion: The more things change

OPINION: "The most troubling takeaway from that meeting is that the saga of Mr. Huckelberry will forever be shadowed by black clouds of suspicion, mistrust, and conspiracy. The issues and controversies of his pay plan, benefits, retirement, resignation, and termination will be all that will be remembered," writes Pima County Supervisor Steve Christy.

Local Opinion: Education funding needs our attention

Local Opinion: Education funding needs our attention

OPINION: "School funding is a complicated and contentious issue, but this is our future we are talking about here. To have the resources to make an impact (with required accountability to students, parents, and taxpayers) and not use them seems to be the wrong decision to me," writes retired Tucson educator Mark Hanna. 

Local Opinion: Prop 411 would fund repairs on all Tucson streets

OPINION: "Unlike our current dilemma of having to pick between neighborhoods that all have poor roads, over 10 years Prop 411 will generate enough funding to improve the condition of all our neighborhood streets. We are not just talking about filling potholes – we are talking about resurfacing every neighborhood street through a variety of methods," write three members of the Tucson Delivers Bond Oversight Commission.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News