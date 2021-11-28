Renée Schafer Horton: Taking Thanksgiving as literal giving thanks

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Our son surprised me last Monday morning, walking into the house bearing a plant, some blackberries and a giant hug.
He’d arrived from Dallas for Thanksgiving week the prior night and was staying at his sister’s house, but happened to be out near our home and thought he’d pop in. As he joked about me leaving my doors unlocked and gave me the aforementioned hug, I couldn’t help but think how different things were just a year ago.
Back then, when he and his then-fiancée visited, we were all masked and socially distanced because traveling adult children were still nervous about unintentionally bringing COVID-19 off an airplane to their “mature” parents.
But now, glorious now, thanks to worldwide scientific cooperation and 30 years of innovation, everyone in our family except the tiniest member is vaccinated, and life is normal inside our extended family gatherings.
Is the COVID vaccine perfect? Nope, due in large part to lack of public participation in early inoculation that would have eliminated hosts for vaccine-evading variants.
Was the vaccine over-promised? Absolutely, because science starts in a lab and everything looks perfect in stainless steel, sterile environments unhindered by variants or recalcitrant humans.
Is the vaccine still the best thing that happened in 2021 besides Ted Lasso and homemade sourdough bread? Five-thousand-percent, yes. And that’s why, in taking the word “Thanksgiving” literally, I am giving thanks throughout this weekend for the vaccine even as everyone else rushes right past gratitude and into holiday hustle. It’s the first thing on my #givethanks2021 list, but not the last. Here are the others:
1. Wesley George Weldon Shelley, our family’s pandemic baby. Everyone thinks their grandbaby is the best, but could yours wink on command, at 10 months old? I rest my case. Those winks rescue every bad day.
2. The Starbucks’ baristas. Starbucks was not my pre-pandemic coffee shop, but became that out of necessity in 2021, and hands down, their baristas have been the nicest customer service personnel I’ve encountered over the entire year. Give them all raises.
3. The Screamery. Oh, sure, there’s gelato from Frost and ice cream from the The Hub, but for my pandemic survival, The Screamery couldn’t be beat.
4. Novelists. Who are these miracle workers who help us experience another time and place? That gift of escape was paramount this past year. I bow in adoration at their dedication and skills.
5. Whomever invented the technology that brings us audio books. I logged hundreds of miles in 2021 walks and hikes, and audio books made the miles fly by.
6. British TV. I’ve written about this before, but it bears repeating: If you’re depressed about anything, escaping with a who-done-it set in a small village in England is just the ticket.
7. The Pantsuit Politics podcast. I tried dozens of podcasts this year (who didn’t?) and kept coming back to this twice-weekly, current events gem started in 2015 by Sarah Stewart Holland and Beth Silvers. It demonstrates how two intelligent people can disagree about complicated issues with respect. I challenge anyone to listen for two weeks and not get hooked — as well as learn something new about a topic you were certain you already knew everything about.
8. My husband, for chocolate chip cookies and cooking dinner every night, and talking me off the ledge when I despair of humanity ever acting loving.
9. The scientists who’ve persevered with developing COVID vaccines and treatments despite a small but too-vocal minority criticizing their efforts. Thank you for continuing to try to save our damn lives.
10. All the people who read my column in 2021 and especially for readers who told others they should read my word-slinging. My deepest giving of thanks to you.
Renee Schafer Horton is a regular Star contributor. She likes coffee, chocolate, sunshine and baby ponies. Feel free to send her any of them. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com.