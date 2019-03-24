Last Saturday, for one blissful hour, I completely forgot about Trump, climate change, educational inequality, subconscious racism, the need for criminal justice reform, the myth of meritocracy, young women viewing promiscuity as a feminist act, poverty, the Democrats shooting themselves in the foot, whether my novel will find an agent and the price of eggs rising.
My hamster-wheel-worry brain was full of hope and happiness and my heart was full of love toward humankind. It was glorious.
Such is the magic of loudly singing, along with about 1,000 other people, “The more we get together, together, together, the more we get together the happier we’ll be. ’Cause your friends are my friends and my friends are your friends. The more we get together the happier we’ll be.”
Congressional freshman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez may think moderation and compromise slow down accomplishment — as she proclaimed at this year’s South by Southwest festival — and President Trump may live by a bullies-get-things-done motto, but superstar children’s musician Raffi Cavoukian and his fans think otherwise. We all just want to get along. And, if at all possible, we’d like banana phones.
Raffi, 70, was at the Fox Theater as part of his #belugagrads concert tour, which started in California in late November 2018 and will conclude in Canada this November. The musician has been entertaining children — and rescuing parents — since 1976 with his first album, “Singable Songs for the Very Young.”
For the uninitiated, Beluga grads are young adults who grew up listening to Raffi’s most famous song, Baby Beluga, and are now raising their own kids. They were well-represented at the concert and when Raffi yelled, “Sing with me!” the Beluga grads raised the roof as much as their tiny charges.
Those parents were joined by grandparents like me who think Raffi should be sainted for writing songs that didn’t make us want to slit our at-home-mommy wrists way back when, and early childhood educators who regularly use his music in classes. There wasn’t a sad face in the entire venue.
When I left the concert, I wondered how it is that we get from teaching children the morals of Raffi’s songs (sharing, compromise, taking turns, caring for the earth) to the trap of every person — and nation — for themselves? Why do we allow ourselves to kill the kindness, happiness and “Let’s be friends” attitude of early childhood and replace it with the “What’s in it for me?” outlook of adulthood? Because I’m telling you, the former is much better than the latter.
It’s not breaking news that the world is in a state of escalating polarization. Much hang-wringing and opining has ensued as to the whys and what-to-dos with little to show for it. I think the songs and lessons of early childhood might hold the solution.
Imagine how things might be different if Congressional meetings began with a rousing “Shake Your Sillies Out” and ended with the reflective quality of “All I Really Need.” Perhaps it would finally put the policy-making focus back where it belongs: on the little ones inheriting this precious, threatened world.
Near the end of his concert, Raffi slowed things down with the prayerful simplicity of “Thanks a Lot,” a song illustrating gratitude for little ones who do not yet understand the concept.
It was the only time my 3-year-old grandson, who had been hanging out with his #belugagrad parents, came over to me. He crawled into my lap and leaned back against my chest and we rocked together, quietly singing along with Raffi, my heart bursting with happiness.
The song’s lyrics express gratitude for various animals, nature, children’s feelings and, tellingly, “for people everywhere.” Not just for people who look like us, think like us or believe like us. Just for people. Everywhere.
It’s a message we should all remember right about now, because it may be just what saves us.