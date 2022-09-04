 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TUCSON OPINION

Renée Schafer Horton: Time to cook slow food and read good books

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

This spring I spent four months working with Rehab Without Walls, a team of occupational, cognitive and visual therapists who treat patients in real-life settings instead of clinics. The goal was to get more living in my life by developing strategies to deal with ongoing symptoms from a traumatic brain injury I sustained in October 2019.

The exposure therapy helped me develop prolonged tolerance for the world’s light, sound and movement so as to better enjoy things like meeting a friend in a coffee shop or attending a boisterous family event. The at-home training resulted in my being able to cook entire meals again, something that was out-of-reach after the accident due to persistent dizziness when in our kitchen. Most importantly, targeted therapy around motion sickness allowed my husband and me to take a trip to Canada to celebrate our 40th anniversary this summer.

In all those ways, it was nothing short of miraculous.

Still, nearly three years after a driver ran a stop sign, causing the accident that launched an airbag into my face, I remain plateaued at about 70% of my pre-accident functioning. Most problematic are struggles with working memory, word-finding and organization of thought. Because of these deficits, many tasks take longer than normal and I tire easily. To be successful, I must assess my cognitive capacity each morning and make decisions about what gets done. Most of the time, the only thing that gets done is work on my columns.

Opinion columnists usually don’t mind the mess of the world; it gives us something to write about. But this past decade — and especially the past four years — have seemed more than just messy, don’t you think? (Is it just me???)

There was COVID, of course, but also the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s capital, increasingly insane weather patterns that some people still deny have anything to do with burning coal, morally rudderless politicians who appear intent on letting democracy die, “Fox & Friends” hosts and talk radio jocks hoodwinking Americans into hating actual journalists and thus leading them to question actual facts, and a former president who Just. Won’t. Go. Away.

I spent a good amount of time thinking about all this while visiting stunning cathedrals and humble shrines in Canada this summer. There, in 150-year-old churches, feeling the echo of millions of prayers envelop me, I reflected on what my life once was, the reality of what it is with disability, and what I hope for my future considering the state of the world. And I realized, for the first time in my professional career, I’m tired of the mess. Thus, I’m stepping away from this honored spot in the Arizona Daily Star.

I want to wake up and read newspapers simply for information, not on high-alert for column fodder. (Indeed, I’d like to ignore current events completely for a while and read history books instead to gain some perspective on the lunacy swirling around us.) I want to build a water-harvesting system, master my garden and advocate for policy action to save the planet. I want to cook slow food and read good books and spend a leisurely afternoon chatting up the happy ladies I’ve seen in the quilt shop. I want to write letters on nice stationery and abandon emails, bake pies with my grandsons and maybe take tap dancing lessons because, have you ever seen a sad tap dancer? No, no you have not.

Importantly, I’d like to attempt finishing the novel I started years ago, a book that was in its 10th and final rewrite just days before the accident and which has sat in a drawer ever since, whispering for my attention.

I pitched myself as a columnist to former Star Op-Ed Page Editor Sarah Gassen in January of 2019, and started on this page in March of that year. There was a five-month hiatus after my accident, but I returned in April of 2020, and can’t thank Sarah enough for urging me forward and working with my limitations. And I’ll be forever grateful for current Op-Ed Page Editor Curt Prendergast’s ability to make a few crucial columns much stronger than they were when my battered brain laid them in his capable hands. I bow humbly in your general direction, Curt.

I’m also in debt to my husband for the feedback he provided on column drafts that saved my bacon more than once. He also kept me supplied with bacon, as well as lavish chocolates and coffee, and, just this week, an anniversary ring that makes my hand look super fancy on my computer keyboard.

Finally, I’m deeply appreciative of everyone who’s ever read my column and the dozens of readers who’ve shared their thoughts and lives with me through email. Thank you all for spending some of your precious weekend with my words. It’s a privilege I never took for granted.

Renée Schafer Horton (new)

Horton

Renée Schafer Horton is a former reporter and columnist. She occasionally has thoughts that she writes down at reneewrotethis.com. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com.

