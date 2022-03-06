Renée Schafer Horton: Treasure your neighborhood wildlife

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I was sitting quietly on the bench in my front yard, letting the winter sun warm my body and trying to think of anything besides public health when a stranger called out.
“Hey,” the woman asked, “do you know what this is?” She pointed accusingly at some animal droppings her tiny white dog was sniffing a few feet from my home.
I took off the oversized sunglasses favored by people seeking invisibility — and those of us with brain injuries — and smiled.
“It’s javelina scat,” I answered, feeling around for my imaginary amateur wildlife-docent hat. “You can tell from the prickly pear seeds. They love prickly pear fruit.”
Misinterpreting this stranger’s question as an actual desire to learn about desert wildlife, I then motioned to the pots of pansies around my bench and added, “They also eat these when I forget to mix chili pepper in the soil.”
“Huh,” she said, solidly unimpressed with everything I’d just shared. “I hate javelina. They attack dogs. I don’t know why they’re allowed to just wander through the neighborhood.”
Before I could respond with my standard wildlife-loving response — “They were here first; we’re the non-native species” — she and her javelina-meal-sized pooch had trotted out of earshot.
I had half a mind to chase after her to explain how amazing javelina are, how even when our trash has been toppled (twice) or our Halloween Jack-o-lanterns strewn in the street (many times), I find it thrilling. After all, part of the reason we chose to live in Oro Valley when we were transferred to Tucson 22 years ago was because so much of it was wide-open space and we saw both coyotes and javelina while house hunting. Who doesn’t love an adorable baby javelina? Only sociopaths, I tell you.
Yes, javelina will attack a dog if said dog is off-leash and runs after the javelina. But is that the javelina’s fault? I don’t think so. Those of us who have lived here long enough know the rules: You see javelina and you keep your distance. I have ceded sidewalks many a time to a momma and her babies, and only once came face to face with a papa who warned me away with two stomps of his front hooves and a loud grunt. Luckily, because I’d taken a desert wildlife class at the library when we first arrived, I knew how to speak peccary and understood his message to back away slowly. It was pretty thrilling.
The week the woman asked about the javelina scat, I’d seen a juvenile bobcat on my morning walk — most likely the kitten I’d encountered six months ago sunning itself on the sidewalk, looking like a University of Arizona student after a rough Friday night. I’d also had the pleasure of watching a great horned owl in my daughter’s neighborhood, and come spring, I hope the Cooper’s hawk that hunted last year from the high canopy of my mesquite tree returns. I admit I was even enamored of the bees that built a six-by-eight-foot honeycomb under my roof’s eaves a number of years ago. Yes, it cost a chunk of change to have them safely removed and the roof repaired, but — WOW! — that honeycomb was phenomenal.
My most exciting wildlife encounter happened in 2003 after the Aspen Fire decimated Mount Lemmon and much of the surrounding area. I was out walking and warned by a neighbor to cross the street because “something big is in the wash behind the houses.” There’d been talk of larger mammals coming off the mountain due to the fire, but no evidence that I’d seen. Yet, when I joined my neighbor across the street and looked down the wash, the proof was right there: A mountain lion sauntering through the scrub and trees, it’s long tail swishing back and forth like he was sweeping the desert floor. It. Was. Spectacular.
I hope the woman who now hates javelina will come to love them, just as I wish all transplants would give into the glory of the coyotes’ night howls, bobcats whelping their litters in our backyards, the owls’ early-morning hooting and snakes seeking shelter in our garages. This is the desert, people, the land where only the most unique and sturdy of critters can thrive. Maybe, given time, you’ll become one of us.
