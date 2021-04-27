Renée Schafer Horton: Two opposites can be true at once

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Lately it appears that human beings have lost the ability to hold two thoughts in our mind at once. We insist on a black-and-white world where you’re right and I am wrong, end of story. We use our certainty to demonize each other, insisting that only losers live in the middle ground.
Some argue this demonization has been present for decades, just below our “How do you do?” smiles and polite-company conversation.
But I remember listening to holiday discussions as a child and those conversations never devolved into seething hatred. Instead, one person would speak up about a situation or event, a second would disagree, then the first would say, “Well, I beg to differ,” and ask for the mashed potatoes.
It was simply accepted that there might be more than one way to think about something. Maybe after everyone returned to their respective homes there was talk among spouses that Uncle Joe or Aunt Agnes didn’t know their turnips from their parsnips, but come the next family gathering, they were welcomed back all the same.
Fast forward to the roaring 2020s and we shun people we disagree with, living in an armory of People Who Think Exactly Like Me. This isolation has made us intellectually lazy, unable to consider the complexity of issues facing our country and world.
Because, shocking though it may seem, two apparently opposite things can be true at once.
The most obvious example is someone being terrified and brave. Anyone who’s ever been to war could confirm this. Here’s more:
The coronavirus is real, and wearing a mask at a baseball game where everyone is socially distant is overkill and unnecessary.
Scientists believe COVID-19 originated in bats in Southern China and spread to humans via markets selling wild animal meat. Saying this is fact, not racism, and it is racist to attack Asian Americans because COVID originated in China.
There’s a drift toward authoritarianism in this country, and anti-fascist anarchy has destroyed much of downtown Portland, Oregon.
Black Lives Matter. And, violent attacks by BLM members such as what happened April 14 in Albany, New York, should not be condoned and do not help the cause.
There are many responsible gun owners, and we have too many guns that are too easily accessed with too great lethality. (Gun deaths in March and April, according to an April 16 Reuters’ report: eight people killed at an Indiana FedEx job site; six people killed by a retired NFL player at a physician’s South Carolina home; 10 people killed in a Colorado grocery store; four people killed at an Orange, California real estate office, including a 9-year-old boy.)
There are many causes of gun violence, and immediately restricting the numbers and types of guns manufactured is a step we can take right now while sorting out other causes.
Transgender rights are human rights, and the extreme online bullying of lesbians who do not want to date transgendered women and question the wisdom in puberty blockers for children is hateful bias.
Confederate generals shouldn’t be lionized through public monuments but perhaps kept in museums, and taking Abraham Lincoln’s name off a San Francisco high school is throwing the baby out with the bathwater.
History taught in schools is often centered on celebrating white colonialism, and most white people are ignorant of this and mean no ill will.
White people must educate themselves about systemic racism in our country, and shaming white people for asking where to start learning stops that education in its tracks.
Most police shootings happen because officers are interacting with someone who has already demonstrated criminal behavior or is currently displaying violent behavior, and the police should not be an execution squad.
Our police forces should be demilitarized, adopting a United Kingdom approach where most officers do not carry guns and still successfully subdue suspects, and “Defund the Police” is the worst slogan ever created.
The Proud Boys and Antifa are equally dangerous sides of the same coin who should be labeled terrorists groups, and we could get rid of them both if we put them in the Yuma lettuce fields for the month of July. (You’re welcome.)
Finally, people who destroy public property or physically attack police officers should be arrested. And, if my child were killed by police after a series of my neighbors’ kids were killed by police and the last word leaving my dying child’s lips was “Momma,” I think I’d break something, too.
Renee Schafer Horton is a regular Star Op-ed contributor. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com