Renée Schafer Horton: Unhoused people deserve dignity, so do their neighbors

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:

Between 2009 and 2019, I rode Sun Tran buses to work. For the first six years, I rode the Route 6 and, thus, spent a lot of time among Tucson’s mentally ill, addicted and unhoused.

I heard heartbreaking stories of lives gone wrong, passed on information about local shelters and rehab centers, and paid many a bus fare. I listened to conversations about cashing disability checks and donating plasma to pay off drug dealers and buy booze, learned which parks offered what kinds of free meals, and heard one ancient looking woman — who was probably only in her 40s — ask an equally aged friend if her teeth had fallen out due to a street fight “or the meth.” (It was the meth.)

Riding that bus taught me an important lesson: It really only takes one bad choice to set a life on fire. And, a lot of Tucsonans are in flames.

Of course, no one starts out wanting to be a drug addict or alcoholic. People often make damaging choices out of desperation, loneliness and misery, choices that can lead to homelessness. Still, once you’re on that road, it’s difficult to find an off-ramp, especially — and this is key — when the road is more comfy than the off-ramp.

Which brings me to the situation with the City of Tucson’s plan to reinvigorate Santa Rita Park, a decades-long hangout for Tucson’s unhoused people. Earlier this month, the City Council approved a $3 million renovation for the park to include such amenities as walking paths, playgrounds, a splash pad and a dog park.

It’s definitely needed for the neighbors in that area. There’s just one glitch: the large unhoused population that essentially lives there from dawn to dusk. They come to the park for shade and the myriad organizations who provide food, water and basic necessities at the park.

This charitable act can be an issue for the surrounding neighborhood residents who would like to enjoy the park without stepping over passed-out men or using a restroom that’s waterlogged because an unhoused person used the sink as a bath.

Homelessness is a complex problem for which there is no easy answer. Housing First projects in Houston have shown promise, as have low-barrier shelters such as the Wildcat Inn in Tucson, but they are few and far between. (Most shelters offer only overnight shelter, couples are separated, pets aren’t allowed, you cannot come in if you’re visibly intoxicated and, often, 12-step meetings or Bible studies are required. Low-barrier shelters are permanent rooms allowing pets, couples can stay together, meetings aren’t required, and while drug and alcohol use are prohibited on-site, residents are not kept from their room if they return to the property high. They’re sent to detox and their room is saved for them.)

But after years on the bus, decades of dealing with addiction and intermittent homelessness among my relatives, and talking with dozens of unhoused people in Tucson’s parks, I’m convinced that certain types of charity make the problem worse. To wit, bringing supplies to public parks.

Doing those things is an act of kindness. It is an act of mercy. It is a “There but for the grace of God, go I” guilt reducer. But it does little to actually help unhoused people get on their way to self-sufficiency. For that to happen, some level of personal responsibility is required, which is what unhoused people find in shelters to greater or lesser degrees.

When I’ve interviewed unhoused men in our parks, they tell me they don’t want to be in shelters — even the Wildcat Inn. They say they like living outside so they can “live by my own rules.”

Wouldn’t we all love that? But that’s not how society works; we all have to abide by certain rules, laws and common standards. By letting homeless camps essentially take over public parks, it elevates unhoused people above everyone in the surrounding neighborhoods and gives them a “They can’t help it” behavior pass that helps no one.

Everyone should be treated with dignity, including the unhoused. But they should return that action, and that’s not usually what happens. Is the drugged-out man who dropped his pants in front of a young mom and her son a few weeks ago to urinate near a playground treating that mother and child with dignity? Is the group of men sharing a bottle of booze under the tree and cat-calling the women’s walking group treating them with dignity? Are the panhandlers who continue to accost park visitors after being told “No” treating them with dignity? (And here, please let me say the quiet part out loud: unhoused women do not act like this.)