Renée Schafer Horton: We sink or swim together

I caught a cold after Thanksgiving. Twenty-one family members had gathered, mostly outside, and two small children brought runny noses with them. Naturally, we thought it might be COVID-19 because, as a friend recently said, “Will there ever again be a time we think any illness isn’t COVID?” Probably not.
So out came the home-testing kits. One, two, and finally — just to be certain when I was still sick nine days out — three. All negative.
Great news, but nerve-wracking nonetheless. After all, COVID-19 is the number one cause of death in Arizona and number three in Pima County. Plus, unless you’re a toddler, shoving foreign objects up your nose isn’t natural. Just sayin’.
This experience made me think a lot about COVID-19 treatment options, since our preventative ones — vaccines, masks, social distancing and eating a pint of chocolate gelato at one sitting — haven’t ended the pandemic.
They might have if only more people had gotten vaccinated. Viruses need hosts to replicate, mutate and spread. If there are no hosts due to high vaccination rates, variants can’t emerge. But people rejected vaccines and so variants emerged.
And because I don’t want a zillion emails about this, let me address the claim that the vaccinated spread COVID-19 as much as the unvaccinated. Yes, studies showed the vaccinated had the same peak viral load (amount of virus in nose a week after exposure) as the unvaccinated when delta became the dominant variant.
They also showed that vaccinated people cleared the virus faster, leaving them with a lower viral load overall and less ability to spread it. Additionally, the vaccinated do not catch COVID-19 as much as the unvaccinated, as data continually shows. For instance, of the more than 3,500 cases in Pima County last week, only 28% were among the vaccinated. For those of you keeping score, that means more than 70% of the cases were in the unvaccinated.
Still, when you’re worried you might be a breakthrough case, reading the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s standard of care feels like a whole lot of “Good luck to you!”
That’s because supportive care, which can include steroids, blood thinners, fever reducers, monoclonals, infused antivirals and supplemental oxygen, is just that: support while your body tries to fight COVID-19. The roughly 800,000 U.S. coronavirus deaths show this support isn’t always successful.
(Prior to hospitalization, certain high-risk patients might also qualify for outpatient monoclonal treatment with a doctor’s order, but because supplies are limited, not every order can be filled.)
So why not try something like ivermectin as treatment or prevention, which at least one Arizona doctor has promoted and unvaccinated readers often suggest to me?
Here’s the answer: Because there’s no reliable, clinically tested proof that ivermectin works for COVID-19. None. Zero. Zilch.
There’ve been a small number of in-field studies that have convinced a handful of doctors that ivermectin is effective. But as the BBC reported in October, more than a third of those 26 studies had “serious errors or signs of potential fraud” and none of the others showed convincing evidence of helpfulness.
That doesn’t mean evidence won’t eventually come, and Duke University and the University of Leeds have launched major clinical studies. They are doing these studies because — hear this clearly — there is no elite science cabal trying to kill us with a vaccine by holding back other treatments.
“There is a scientific process and there is a way that we conduct studies,” Pima County Public Health Director Theresa Cullen said in a Zoom interview this week. “Those (ivermectin) studies need to occur and need to be case-controlled in a research environment. At some point perhaps there will be an indication that there are other medications that will be helpful. But right now, we will not recommend the use of unapproved medications.”
Because people don’t do well with stress, it’s easy to give up in the midst of pandemic exhaustion, think there’s nothing we can do and just hope for the best. But that’s the wrong approach.
“I wouldn’t say we have nothing,” Cullen said. “We have vaccination, masking, social distancing, washing hands, staying home if you feel sick, home testing. We have this whole concept of layered mitigation that still exists, but it does require people to see beyond their fatigue.”
Look, you may not care if you get COVID-19, because you’re sure you’ll be fine no matter what. You may think you’re no risk to anyone because you already had COVID-19, despite the science around natural immunity still evolving.
But ’tis the season of giving, so I humbly ask the unvaccinated to give our entire community the gift of getting vaccinated. Do your part. Then I ask everyone to reembrace mitigation efforts, because the omicron variant is spreading faster than prior variants and we need everyone’s help to stop it. As World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday, “It’s not vaccines instead of masks, distancing, ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all. Do it consistently. Do it well.”
So please, in this season of goodwill to all, let’s lean into community protection and away from selfishness. Because, in the end, we’re either going to sink or swim together. Wouldn’t you rather swim?
Renée Schafer Horton is a regular Star columnist. Reach her at rshorton08@gmail.com.