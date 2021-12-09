Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick: Sens. Mark Kelly and Kyrsten Sinema delivering for Arizona once again

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
With the recent passage of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, more commonly known as the bipartisan infrastructure bill, and the House passage of the Build Back Better Act — Arizonans across the entire state are about to see historic levels of investment in working families and our infrastructure across the board.
Getting these bills passed was no easy accomplishment and I was proud to get critical provisions included into the Build Back Better bill that passed the House right before the Thanksgiving holiday. This was accomplished through months of hard work and dedication from elected officials throughout the country.
Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly’s leadership on the bipartisan infrastructure package was unmatched; and it was an honor to work with their offices on these transformative bills that will be a significant boon for our Grand Canyon State.
First, under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Arizonans will soon see infrastructure improvements across the state. From repairing and replacing our highways, bridges, and airports, to investments in sanitation and clean drinking water, to a major expansion in electric vehicle charging for the vehicles of today and tomorrow.
The Build Back Better Act is one of my proudest votes in Congress, and after it passes in the Senate and is signed into law, we will see some of the largest investments in families in American history.
Build Back Better caps out-of-pocket child care costs at 7 percent annually, and it creates universal pre-K so that all Arizona students can get a head start on their future. It also extends the Child Tax Credit that provides Arizona families up to $300 per month per child to pay the costs of raising their children.
The Build Back Better Act also greatly expands affordable health care coverage, lowers costs, reduces premiums for 9 million Americans, and helps close the Medicaid coverage gap to help millions access affordable health insurance. It also empowers Medicare to negotiate the cost of prescription drugs, something nearly all Arizonans support. And it caps insulin prices at $35 per vial, saving so many Arizona families the financial hardship of having to ration their medication or go without.
And Build Back Better significantly addresses one of our most existential threats, climate change. In addition to it being the largest ever single investment in our clean energy, this legislation will create good-paying union jobs, conserve Arizona’s public lands, and greatly boost resilience in all our communities.
The Build Back Better Act meets the needs of Arizona families, now and for generations to come. Our bill lowers the kitchen table costs that are holding back working parents – while also delivering major middle-class tax cuts.
Throughout our 2020 campaigns, Sen. Mark Kelly and I made a commitment to Arizonans that we would fight to get things done for working families — the bipartisan infrastructure bill and the Build Back Better Act prove we meant it.
With these two bills passing, Arizonans all over the state can see that your vote matters and it leaves an impact.
U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick represents Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District.