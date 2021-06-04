Rep. Kirsten Engel: Gov. Ducey's reckless vetoes, budget power play harms Arizonans

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
In a blatant power play, Gov. Doug Ducey vetoed 22 bills late last week. With a flick of his pen, the governor wiped out everything from tax deductions for college savings accounts to incentive programs for purchasing Arizona-grown produce.
This carnage was entirely avoidable. The governor brought on last week’s budgetary train wreck by pushing an extreme flat tax that was openly rejected by members of his own party, not to mention the entirety of the Democratic caucus, and would pull the rug out from under cities and towns, slashing their funding for basic programs like public safety.
House and Senate Republican leadership share some blame for the veto spree, as their response to not having the votes was to simply recess the Legislature, rather than rolling up their sleeves and getting to work on a Plan B.
Don’t get me wrong. Mixed in with the good bills that were vetoed were several extreme bills that would have hurt our state. But using the veto pen to nix bills, not for the policy they represent, but simply to indicate your displeasure to legislative leadership, disrespects our entire lawmaking process and everyone involved — including members of the public.
Why should someone share their expertise and viewpoints with lawmakers to help craft a bill that would provide emergency shelter beds for homeless seniors, for instance, when that bill could simply be vetoed by the governor because of his displeasure over unrelated budget provisions? The governor’s veto spree makes a mockery of our legislative process.
As a member of the Arizona Legislature, I’ve had a front-row seat to the partisan division that plagues our nation. But there are alternatives we could all practice more frequently to help avoid this gridlock, and that is statesmanship.
Statesmanship here would mean the governor and Republican leaders reaching across the aisle to craft a budget that would have the support needed to pass both chambers.
Unfortunately, right now the Legislature is in a brief recess, but when we return, Republican leaders will likely continue pushing a budget that doesn’t address the critical needs of Arizonans, like investing in our schools, children’s health care, teacher pay, affordable housing and more.
After a decade of slashed budgets, we have a real opportunity to meet the needs of our students, senior citizens and most vulnerable. Arizona needs to fund COVID recovery for families and small businesses and invest in services and programs that benefit all Arizonans.
It would be great if Democrats and Republicans could join together for the sake of Arizona and pass a budget that achieves this.
In the meantime, I’m disappointed in the example that our governor and legislative leadership have set. For the sake of our state, we must do better for Arizonans.
Kirsten Engel, a Democrat, is a state senator and candidate for Congressional District 2.