Richard Carmona: Defunding police is counterproductive, but serious change is needed

Two hundred forty-four years ago, a grand American experiment was launched termed “democracy.” Our founding documents expressed the aspirational values of equality and justice for all. More than two centuries have passed and many are still struggling to fully appreciate those alleged unalienable rights. From explicit to implicit bias, parts of our population are plagued with thoughts that marginalize or diminish others.
Recently, we have seen the physical manifestations of law enforcement officers abusing their authority, which has resulted in the unjustified death of an African American man. This, and other infractions, have inflamed the souls of many Americans who have united around social justice, for injustice cannot be tolerated in a just society.
However, these officers’ abhorrent actions, which generated global disgust, were not representative of the majority of law enforcement officers who function selflessly and professionally each day.
Unfortunately, this and other recent tragic police actions have occurred at a time when our nation is maximally and painfully stressed from a COVID-19 pandemic and the plague of hyper partisan politics, all of which have heightened sensitivities, further fueled distrust and widened the social chasm at a time when we desperately need a “United“ States.
I have served my community and country in uniform for over half my life. As a U.S. Army Special Forces soldier in combat, as a police officer and as the surgeon general of the United States. As the oldest child of emigrant Spanish-speaking parents, I personally and painfully witnessed, and was subjected to, discriminatory practices by some who were intolerant, bigoted and not representative of the great values our nation was founded under.
However, retrospectively, I recognize that these biased, insensitive persons were a minority since most of my encounters as a youngster with fellow citizens, to include police, were kind, compassionate and sensitive to my needs. Those observations continue today as I enter my 35th year in law enforcement with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
The police officers I have the privilege to work with are moms, dads and grandparents who not only keep the peace and investigate crimes, but also fill the gaps in society for problems that are not law-enforcement related.
Policing has and must continue to evolve since it represents the values of society. From the adoption of the English Anglo-Saxon common law and its practices in colonial America to today’s complex communities, the public has and should continue to constructively and peacefully shape the practice of policing since police forces are an essential component of our lives and allow us to safely enjoy the fruits of a democratic society.
Every day police officers risk their lives and commit themselves to our public safety. This common practice is challenged by some whose actions are illegal, unacceptable and tarnish the image of our honest trustworthy police officers.
Therefore, I call on the “better angels of our nature,” as President Lincoln did in his inaugural address of 1861, to unite and work with our elected and appointed leaders to peacefully continue evolving our policing that reflects best practices.
Cries for defunding or eliminating law enforcement agencies, although expressing pain and anguish from current events, are counterproductive. Our better angels tell us we can do better and, where needed, collectively and smartly bring forward the policing that reflects our community values.
Richard Carmona was the 17th surgeon general of the United States. He is a professor at the University of Arizona and a deputy in the Pima County Sheriff’s Department.
