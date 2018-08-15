We recently visited Chicago for a family reunion. The event was held out in one of the western suburbs, and on the last day we needed to return our rental car to O’Hare International Airport. Driving there, we made a wrong turn on the interstate and found ourselves heading for the loop in downtown Chicago. Construction on several exits forced us to travel a further distance than we wanted, but finally we made it off the interstate and onto a neighborhood street.
We were totally lost.
Pulling into a convenience store, I inquired from the clerk behind the counter how I could get back to O’Hare. Fortuitously, at the exact time I asked my question, a woman had entered the store and was right behind me when she heard my plea. She said that she was heading to O’Hare and I could follow her if I wished.
She and her husband were taking her father to the terminal to fly home. She pointed out her gray truck in the parking lot and said she was just getting some water and would be ready to go in a few minutes. I explained that I was attempting to return the rental car at the lot adjacent to the airport.
When pulling out of the parking lot into heavy traffic, we immediately became separated. But once I was able to get onto the street, I could see that the truck had pulled off onto a road divider, emergency lights flashing, waiting for us to catch up. Reconnected, we continued our “convoy” for the remainder of the journey until we reached our destination, the rental car lot. They drove off toward O’Hare, never to be seen again.
In reflecting back on that experience, I couldn’t help but wonder how, in our daily lives, we could all be practicing these types of random acts of kindness. And I came to realize that these acts do not necessarily have to be physical actions or a generous outpouring of aid and assistance all the time.
Acts of kindness can come in many forms. For example: understanding. How many times are we faced with a situation that requires us to place ourselves in the shoes of others and understand their plight? Instead of condemning them, we need to sincerely assess their situation.
Other acts of kindness can be: tolerance — not judging others with prejudices, but accepting them for who they are, not what we think they should be; forgiveness — giving others a chance to redeem themselves and to be accepted by us with understanding; encouragement — giving a boost to someone’s path toward self-determination and growth in their self-reliance; friendship — the reassuring sharing of common ideas and goals and to be there to comfort them and give encouragement when needed; and finally, there’s an act of kindness that is not experienced but seen in the examples we set.
Who and what we represent to others can speak volumes if what we display are the virtues worthy of emulation. And the examples we set can include all the other “acts” I have mentioned.
Imagine what kind of world we would have if everyone automatically and systematically performed these acts of kindness in all that we do every day. Imagine the vast goodness that would exist and the positive progress achieved if everyone adopted the attitude that kindness is not to be felt or received, but to be given.
Can our imagination ever become a reality?