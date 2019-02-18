I’m a Democrat, so it’s no surprise that I had several areas of disagreement with President Trump’s overall effective State of the Union address. One issue, however, enraged me to the point of wanting to tear my television off the wall and smash it over the heads of the cheering Republicans — mostly old affluent men — who vowed to disallow the “horrible” policy of allowing late-term abortions.
It’s been 40 years since my baby died in a late-term inter-utero accident, but my residual grief is still strong enough to bludgeon any self-righteous legislator who thinks he or she is entitled to dictate my decision-making in such an event.
In my case, abortion was not an issue; she was dead. In consultation with my family and doctors, I underwent artificially induced vaginal labor and delivery, chosen to promote any future pregnancy.
It required three days of active labor — a nonviable fetus not facilitating a quick delivery. Because she had been dead a week and half before delivery, the nurse prepared me for the inevitable deterioration of her body.
Notwithstanding how badly I wanted a child, and how long I had worked to get pregnant, the thought of a dead thing within my body was disturbing. Overriding the medical staff’s advice, I thankfully insisted on seeing her body. Nothing like the horrible monster of my grieving imagination, her beauty far outshined the signs of deterioration.
What if my baby had died a month earlier? What if she was suffering from multiple splintering bones? Or if much of her brain was missing? Should she be aborted? Or would both she and I have to suffer weeks of physical and mental anguish because of some law? I would hope that all of these decisions would be made by the mother, surrounded by a loving family and a caring, knowledgeable doctor.
Seeing those legislators cheering for their right to make these decisions left me in a fury. Don’t ever let them have that power!