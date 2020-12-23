 Skip to main content
Rock around the Christmas Tree with the Opinion Page team on Christmas Eve!
editor's pick

Rock around the Christmas Tree with the Opinion Page team on Christmas Eve!

A representation of a large tree in Christmas lights and surrounding luminaria shine at 33865 E. River Rd, Tucson, Ariz., December 9, 2020.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

After one of the toughest years in anyone’s living memory, the Opinion Page team is offering up a gift to raise your holiday spirits: A Christmas Zoom chat, hosted by editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen today, Christmas Eve, Dec. 24, at 2 p.m.

She’ll be lighting her yule log, sipping some nonalcoholic eggnog and leading the discussion about why white Christmases are overrated.

The ever-entertaining cartoonist David Fitzsimmons will be dropping in to keep things jolly and bright, so if you’re into cartoons or cartoonish antics, be sure to log on and tune in.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop, desktop or tablet, or call a special number and listen in over your phone. For a link, email Sarah at sgassen@tucson.com. She’ll send the Zoom link out early on Christmas Eve morning.

See you there!

