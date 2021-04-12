Sahuarita Mayor: Taking a regional approach helps us work together

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
I serve on the Regional Council of Pima Association of Governments, the region’s metropolitan planning organization, and on the Board of Directors of the Regional Transportation Authority, a special taxing district within Pima County that oversees the implementation of the 2006 voter-approved RTA regional transportation plan and sales tax.
In my regional role, I must look beyond the boundaries of Sahuarita to understand how our decisions will impact the greater good of the region. Over the years, in fact, I have come to appreciate the need to look at issues through a regional lens. Do the issues my community faces apply to other communities? What are our common interests and goals? Can we apply shared resources? How can we work together to execute something more efficiently and effectively?
It is easy for us to put our blinders on at times and look only at our individual community interests, and that may be appropriate as we serve on our local elected bodies and decide what is best for our respective community residents.
When my fellow mayors and other elected officials sit at the regional table, however, it is important for us to figuratively wash away the boundaries and see our region as one community. When people drive on certain roads, for example, they don’t often realize they are crossing three jurisdictional boundaries.
When we have a transportation project that crosses boundaries, we come together to identify a project lead and work through project management to achieve results for the greater good, so that all of our constituents appreciate what we deliver.
Whether it’s transportation planning, air or water quality planning, or addressing other regional issues or initiatives, such as improving our economic future, our policy decisions greatly influence the quality of life for everyone in the region. That’s why we rely on the best data and facts to make those important decisions, instead of ideological opinions.
The current pandemic is affecting everyone in different ways. It’s certainly a big bump in the road in many ways, although innovations and other positive outcomes have occurred as well. Still, we don’t want to let a health crisis or another economic downturn make us lose sight of long-term goals that will drive our regional economic vitality.
Members of the PAG Regional Council signed a pledge of unity a couple of years ago to agree to work together to identify regional solutions to regional issues. Now, more than ever, we need to focus on that unified approach at all levels of government when we are faced with short-term and long-term challenges.
This approach works best when people can freely communicate to discuss an issue, cause, possible solutions, needs or resources instead of operating in a vacuum that leads to one step forward and two steps back.
No doubt that limited financial resources are worrisome for all of us, regardless of the need. Competing for those finite resources, however, can be detrimental to the greater good.
Instead, let’s take the time to identify our regional priorities based on public input and direct our resources to address the greatest needs rather than inadvertently cater to self-serving interests. But let’s not stop there.
Let’s look beyond our boundaries to see what other solutions or other creative applications we can leverage to help one another and unify our region.
A regional approach is a worthwhile approach, and I wholeheartedly endorse it for the greater good.
Sahuarita Mayor Tom Murphy has served on the Pima Association of Governments’ Regional Council and Regional Transportation Authority Board since 2014.