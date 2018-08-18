This summer, many parts of Arizona, including Tucson, have suffered with high pollution advisories. We know that on these days it is dangerous for those with respiratory issues to spend much time outdoors and continued exposure to high ozone levels is not good for anyone as it affects our lung capacity. We also know that a significant portion of our ozone pollution is associated with vehicles, as are the pollutants that contribute to climate change.
High ozone levels and the extreme heat associated with climate change are both harmful to our health. Ozone reacts with our lungs and causes the lung tissue to age prematurely. This can result in reduced lung function, increased asthma attacks, and can contribute to a shortened life span.
Arizona is already a hot state, so more hot days and extreme heat associated with climate change will mean more heat-related illnesses and deaths, and will stress our budgets even further with increased cooling costs. That is why we need to act to improve our air quality and to address climate change. It cannot wait!
So, how is the Trump administration helping us improve our air quality and address climate change? By rolling back the clean car standards that help to protect our health, reduce emissions that contribute to climate change, and that save us money. This irresponsible action will mean our air is more polluted and will force drivers into dirtier, less-efficient vehicles that are more expensive to drive.
These greenhouse-gas emissions standards for cars, established in 2012, have already saved Arizona more than $680 million and reduced carbon dioxide and other greenhouse-gas emissions equivalent to “twice those from providing electricity to Tucson” according the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Acting Environmental Protection Agency administrator Andrew Wheeler is even proposing to revoke a provision that allows California to adopt more stringent clean-air requirements for vehicles — something that Arizona was following when Janet Napolitano was governor, but would now be unavailable to future governors if the Trump administration is successful.
This is a full-frontal attack on states’ authority to do more to protect our communities from harmful tailpipe pollution.
There is some good news about the rollback, however. First, our state Arizona Department of Environmental Quality is also opposing the rollback. It is encouraging to see the state object to a Trump rollback.
Second, the rollback of these important protections is just a proposal. There is still time to stop this assault on our health and our budgets.
For now, the clean car standards are still in place and, because of strong laws such as the Clean Air Act, there will be opportunities for public comment, including public hearings. There is also a strong commitment by public health, environmental and consumer organizations to fight this weakening of important health and consumer protections every step of the way. All of us can and must have a say in making sure the path forward is one that brings cooler, cleaner air.