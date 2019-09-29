The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Past and present collided last Wednesday in an impromptu conversation on the back porch of George Washington’s Mount Vernon home in Virginia.
I’d finished the tour of the mansion and took a chair at the end of a long row, soaking in the same view of the Potomac River as the Washington family, their visitors and the hundreds of people they enslaved.
The woman in the next chair asked her husband if he had Google with him, because she’d like him to “please Google George Washington. I’d like to know more about him and who he was. He seems like a very interesting person.”
In her defense, they were British. From Staffordshire. Ever the journalist, I asked.
People in England have heard of George Washington, of course, they said, but naturally he isn’t as well known there as he is here. “Well, we were on the losing end of that situation — and rightly so,” she said.
True enough.
Fortunately, a congressional historian was seated on the other side of the British couple.
She shared the dates and details of the Revolution and the Continental Congress and the Declaration of Independence and the drafting of the Constitution and Washington’s service as our country’s first president.
My contribution, as a bit of a Revolutionary history nerd, was to add that George Washington’s mother, Mary Ball Washington, considered him a disappointing son and often criticized him for not paying her enough attention.
The historian got to the core of why Americans hold George Washington in such high esteem: Twice he had the opportunity to take unlimited power and twice he rejected it.
Washington resigned his military commission to the civilian authority after the American Revolution, and he refused to serve more than two terms as president.
Mount Vernon is grand and beautiful, and it’s humbling to be in the same place where George Washington, the Marquis de Lafayette and so many others stood and spoke of building a country — one they likely would not recognize today.
But Washington’s story —America’s story — is untrue when its telling leaves out the millions of human beings who were born enslaved, who toiled their entire lives considered by the powerful as property not people, and for whom freedom came only in death.
After Mount Vernon I visited Williamsburg, Jamestown, Yorktown and Old Point Comfort, where the first enslaved Africans arrived 400 years ago.
At each location a part of what grew into our United States was built, person by person. These entwined legacies are the foundation of our country, for better and for worse.
I keep thinking about the historian’s explanation to the British visitors of Washington’s singularity, in his belief in civilian government rather than rule by the military or a dictator.
I look at the man who is president right now, and at Congress, and wonder how far afield we’ve strayed.
The notion that devotion to duty and principles could ever trump the lust for power is unthinkable today.
We are experiencing what the founders anticipated, even if they couldn’t have forseen the exact circumstances: the bad actions of a president who asked a foreign power for help in his re-election campaign.
Ingrained in the American self-image is the bravery of the men who risked their lives by signing the Declaration of Independence.
The battle of ideas that became the American Revolution wasn’t waged in anonymity.
Contrast that with reports quoting Republicans, including former Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, who predict more than 30 GOP senators would vote to impeach Donald Trump — if they could vote in secret.
Looks to me like that nice lady from Staffordshire on a day trip to Mount Vernon isn't the only person who should Google George Washington.