Sarah Gassen: Join in Star Editorial Board's candidate interviews

I’ve described elections, particularly a presidential election, as the Super Bowl, the Olympics, a marathon or maybe the World Series — high stakes, demanding, filled with tradition and finely tuned participants.
This year feels more like a pine wood derby.
But, no matter the simile you prefer, the general election is fewer than 60 days away — and, more relevantly in Pima County where most voters cast their ballots by mail, we have about a month until those ballots are sent out Oct. 7.
In a typical year the Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board would invite candidates to join us for an interview at our newsroom on the South side. But, in a sentence I think we can all say in unison, this isn’t a typical year.
So we in Star Opinion are doing what we usually do, but differently. And, I think, better.
We are inviting you, the public, to join the conversation and see for yourself how the people asking for your vote answer questions — or don’t — and make the case that they’re the best person for the job.
We’ll have questions for the candidates and will gather yours to include, too.
The Star’s Editorial Board consists of President and Publisher John D’Orlando, Star Editor Jill Jorden Spitz, Opinion Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen and Opinion Writer Edward Celaya. Cartoonist and columnist David Fitzsimmons is part of the Opinion Department but does not participate in the endorsement decisions.
I’ve been contacting candidates on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, inviting them to participate in these online sessions. Our goal is to include all candidates for a particular race, or legislative district, and have them in the same interview. Sometimes this is possible, sometimes not. But our goal is to help our readers experience the widest range of candidates possible.
The Star Editorial Board invites candidates, but we can’t force them to appear. Sometimes candidates have conflicting obligations, and others simply don’t respond or want to participate. It’s their call.
The Editorial Board will publish our endorsements on or before ballots are mailed Oct. 7.
We are also planning a how-to illustrated guide to help voters get registered, request an early ballot, return it, and track that ballot through the verification and counting process.
Pima County Recorder F. Ann Rodriguez said in a recent Star Opinion Reader Chat that her office is fielding calls from voters so ready to cast their ballots that they want to vote right this very minute. It is reassuring that some folks are fired up and wanting to exercise their rights – but you’ll have to wait until Oct. 7.
We are scheduling interview sessions throughout September, beginning Tuesday the 8th. We’ve invited candidates for state House and Senate to the same session, by district.
If you’d like to join a particular interview, please email me at sgassen@tucson.com with the race in the subject line – like “US Senate” or “Sheriff” or the particular legislative district – and I will send you the Zoom link.
If you’re a candidate and missed my email invitation, please send me an email and we will get it figured out.
The sessions will be recorded and posted on Tucson.com.
Here is the schedule so far — look for updates on Tucson.com and in the Opinion pages as I will add to the list as they’re confirmed:
Tuesday, Sept. 8:
11 a.m. Legislative District 2
3 p.m. Legislative District 9
Wednesday, Sept. 9:
2 p.m. Legislative District 10
Thursday, Sept. 10
11 a.m. Legislative District 11
Monday, Sept. 14
1 p.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors #1
3 p.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors #2
Wednesday, Sept. 16
3 p.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors #4
Thursday, Sept. 17
11 a.m. Pima County Board of Supervisors #5
Monday, Sept. 21
10 a.m. Pima Community College Governing Board
Tuesday, Sept. 22
11 a.m. Pima County Sheriff
I hope you’ll join us and get to know as many candidates for public office as possible. Help us get beyond the talking points and ask questions about the issues that directly affect your life and our community.
See you soon.
Sarah Garrecht Gassen is the Star’s Opinion editor. Email her at sgassen@tucson.com
