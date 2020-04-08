Sarah Gassen: Join Star Opinion staffers and readers on Thursday video call

Ever wondered what your fellow Star Opinion readers look or sound like — or what is in David Fitzsimmons’ home studio?
In other, better times we could all be shopping at the grocery store together and buying all the toilet paper we could fit in our carts but never know we’re rubbing elbows with the people who make us shout at the computer screen or newsprint.
Let’s change that — without shouting, of course.
The Star’s Opinion team meets every week day via Zoom video conference call to talk about work and life, and we think an invitation is in order: Join us!
I’ve set up a Zoom meeting for Thursday, April 9, at 2 p.m.
The way it works is fairly straightforward. You need a computer or cellphone to participate.
You click on the link here https://arizona.zoom.us/meeting/register/uZEkceqspj8qL5bBubHcp_6jEnS2noFRoA (or cut and paste it into your internet browser, i.e. Chrome) and fill out the form to register in advance.
Once that’s completed you will receive a confirmation email with the information to join the meeting. Click the link provided in that email and it will take you to our Zoom meeting.
I’m in Week 5 of being the only human in my house, or near my house, and I know some of you are in the same metaphorical boat (staying six feet apart from one another, naturally).
So let’s chat and if it works, well, we’ll do it again.
Sarah Garrecht Gassen,
Arizona Daily Star Opinion editor
