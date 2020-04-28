Sarah Gassen: Join Star's Opinion staff members for next online Reader Chat on Thursday

I’m watching spring unfold in a new place this year, noticing new glories. I’m also missing the large palo verde tree whose bright yellow canopy I spent many springs sitting under, listening to bees busy doing their jobs.
Nature finds us, I think.
The other day I stood outside, listening to the birds and admiring the bark on the tree in my new backyard. A single bee bobbed and weaved around me, curious. I stood still. The bee landed, investigated its way up to my wrist and, deciding that I wasn’t a flower, flew off.
Welcome to the neighborhood.
I think of our Star Opinion community as a neighborhood of sorts — a place to discover, to notice, to share and to listen. With each of the Reader Chats we’ve held so far I’ve learned something new. Based on what those of you who have participated have shared with me, so have you.
If you’d like to participate in the chat on Thursday at 2 p.m. please send me an email before we begin at sgassen@tucson.com and I’ll send you an invitation with the proper Zoom link to join the call.
We’ll answer questions, maybe ask a few and chat about what you’ve noticed during this time of social distancing and staying at home.
And, in the interest of safety, if you see bees swarming, notice them flying around a possible nest, or if they dive bomb you aggressively, get away from the area — fast.
