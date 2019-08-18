The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.
Rep. Steve King probably won’t be the most popular guy at his next family reunion.
The Iowa Republican, speaking at a conservative gathering Wednesday, was riffing on why he opposes abortion for women and girls who become pregnant after being victims of rape or incest.
Then he had a big thought.
“I started to wonder about this,” King said.
“What if it was O.K. and what if we went back through all the family trees and just pulled those people out that were products of rape and incest — would there be any population of the world left if we did that?”
And he brought it all home.
“Considering all the wars and all the rape and pillage that has taken place ... I know I can’t certify that I was not a part of a product of that,” King said.
Happy Thanksgiving, King family. Pass the turkey.
But this is more than simply Rep. Steve King saying the ridiculous things he’s prone to say.
His bizarre, not-exactly-rhetorical questions do have a “wait... WHAT??!?” quality that is hard to overlook when one is presented with a human punchline such as Rep. Steve King.
Setting aside his philosophical meanderings on how, in the very literal sense, we all got here, King is offering insight into his disturbing views on women’s personal health rights.
According to the Guttmacher Institute, 26 abortion bans have been enacted across 12 states just this year.
At least four states have passed Republican-led laws that would bar abortions after roughly six weeks, before many women know they’re pregnant.
And, here’s where his comments come in, there is no exemption for women and girls who have been victims of rape or incest and become pregnant.
Court challenges are guaranteed, and some are underway, but the push to eliminate the exemption for victims of rape or incest crosses a line that even most anti-choice advocates haven’t breached before.
Rep. Steve King is in no danger of being forced to carry a pregnancy caused by rape or incest. His self-righteousness comes with no possibility of personal cost or involvement, at least as a victim.
I have to wonder, then, how far taking Steve King at his word — “would there be any population of the world left” if not for rape or incest? — leads down a terrible path of sideways justification for crimes against women and girls.
What King communicates, when he says he can’t certify that even his own existence is not the result of rape or incest, is that crime against women and girls — specifically rape as a weapon of war — is just a fact of life.
So, following King’s train of big thoughts, thanks to all those men raping girls, women they may or may not have been related to, the world is full of people today.
Certainly, Arizona has its share of Steve King-esque politicians, past and present. Glass houses and all of that.
But I am confident in saying that the people of Iowa can do better.
So, go ahead and roll your eyes at King.
But never ignore the real threats to the health and individual rights of women and girls that grows under the cover of such dangerous buffoonery.