I’ve spent much of the last two weeks parked on the couch at home, coughing and croaking my way through the Super Crud that’s been floating around.
My husband was similarly felled, and Olivia the wiener dog showed no sympathy, unimpressed with what she seemed to interpret as our lame human attempt at barking.
The guinea pigs were equally unimpressed and kept up their noisy FWEEP!!!!!! demands for veggies unabated.
So, I had a lot of time on my hands — more than I have had in a very long time.
I have a few observations I’d like to share from my germ-sponsored staycation:
1) The delightfulness of a mashed potatoes- and ice cream- centric diet wears off sooner than you’d think.
2) “The People’s Court” television show still reigns supreme in daytime television. It is on twice a day on cable and it is glorious. It’s real and sometimes the best part is watching the audience react to the convoluted explanations offered as testimony.
But, because “The People’s Court” is only on twice a day, I tuned in to some current events coverage on CSPAN and other channels, in between “Golden Girls” re-reruns.
And that brings me to this:
3) We must stop talking about how Donald Trump is “violating norms” and “taking unprecedented actions.”
It’s dangerous to prop up the idea that Trump’s failure to follow decorum or the status quo is the biggest problem with what he’s doing. But on show after show, commentator after commentator, people would talk about how Trump’s actions were outside the norm, or haven’t been seen before from a president.
No other president has installed an acting attorney general without the constitutionally required Senate confirmation.
No other president has been investigated over ties to a foreign government — Russia — campaign violations and possible election interference.
No other president, as far as we know, has been twice warned that the man he installed as his top national security adviser was compromised by Russia.
No other modern president has given such a public pass to white nationalists — there are good people on both sides, remember? No other president has given in to a Saudi prince who murdered a U.S.-based journalist.
No other president has alienated and antagonized so many international leaders and historic allies of the United States.
No other president has worked so hard to discredit the American system of government, and democracy.
No other president has lied — yes, lied — with such ease, purpose and ubiquity.
But focusing on the abnormality of Trump’s actions undercuts the real, valid alarm about his behavior and decisions.
And it plays into the image he’s cultivated his whole life: He’s one-of-a-kind, unfettered by the rules for everyone else.
So, in Trump world, insulting foreign heads of state and entire countries isn’t a breech of diplomacy, it’s their guy showing the world who’s boss.
And nominating as the American ambassador to the United Nations a State Department spokeswoman who cited the D-Day invasion as an example of the “very strong relationship” between the U.S. and Germany isn’t promoting an unqualified person, it’s making a bold decision.
The people who object to Trump’s behavior do so on the substance — his constitutional violations, his absurd tweets that have economic effects, his bad Cabinet hires — not because he was the first to cross the line.
And yes, there is an unseemliness when Trump behaves like a chump by insulting people or pouting, arms crossed, through a predecessor’s funeral.
But the newness of the unfolding spectacles shouldn’t obscure the harm Trump is doing to our nation and our people every day.