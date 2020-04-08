Sarah Gassen: UPDATED INFO: Join Star Opinion staffers and readers on Thursday video call

Ever wonder what your fellow Star Opinion readers look or sound like — or what is in David Fitzsimmons’ home studio?
In other, better times we could all be shopping at the grocery store together and buying all the toilet paper we could fit in our carts and never know we’re rubbing elbows with the people who make us shout at the computer screen or newsprint.
Let’s change that — without shouting, of course.
The Star’s Opinion team meets every week day via Zoom video conference call to talk about work and life, and we think an invitation is in order: Join us!
I’ve set up a Zoom meeting for Thursday, April 9, at 2 p.m.
The way it works is fairly straightforward. You need a computer or cellphone to participate.
Use this link: https://arizona.zoom.us/j/475812065 and it should take you to the meeting. If that does not work, you can email me at sgassen@tucson.com, and I will send you an invitation.
I’m in Week 5 of being the only human in my house, or near my house, and I know some of you are in the same metaphorical boat (staying 6 feet apart from one another, naturally).
So let’s chat, and if it works, well, we’ll do it again.
Sarah Garrecht Gassen,
Arizona Daily Star Opinion editor
