Sarah Gassen: Why we'll wait in Dem primary and why you should, too

The following is the analysis and opinion of the writer.
Registered Democrats in Arizona are already receiving their mail-in ballots for the March 17 presidential preference election.
Hold on to it — for a little while longer.
Your vote doesn’t mean more if you turn it in quickly. As long as it’s received by Election Day —to repeat, that’s March 17 — your vote is counted.
So why not give yourself some room to ruminate as the landscape shifts in the next few weeks?
Campaigns want to lock down early votes because once turned in, they’re immutable.
In a race as dynamic as this Democratic primary is turning out to be, time is the only commodity that’s finite.
Campaigns can raise and spend more dollars to blitz our eyeballs with as many ads as possible, but the clock runs out on everyone at the same time.
So that’s why we’re taking the wait-and-see approach in this Democratic presidential preference election.
The Arizona Daily Star Editorial Board will make its endorsement for the Democratic candidate on these pages on Sunday, March 8.
We would do the same in the Republican contest, but the state party isn’t holding a primary this year, standing behind the incumbent President Trump.
As a reminder, the Star’s Editorial Board operates separately from the Star’s news reporters and editors, and is comprised of our President and Publisher John D’Orlando, Editor Jill Jorden Spitz, me as Opinion editor, and Opinion writer Edward Celaya.
Cartoonist and columnist David Fitzsimmons isn’t part of the Editorial Board.
So why wait on making an endorsement? A few reasons.
We usually time our election endorsements to when early ballots are mailed, which is a few weeks before an official election day.
We want our endorsements to be as useful and practical as possible, so getting them out when ballots are arriving makes sense.
Early voting, especially by mail, used to be the exception, not the rule, intended for voters who couldn’t make it to the polls on Election Day.
But — surprise, surprise — voters liked the ease of getting and returning their ballots via mail, and now early voting is commonplace.
And so, the Star’s endorsements moved earlier, too.
This Democratic presidential preference election is an exception, however.
We’ve decided it makes more sense to take more time.
I like going to the polls to cast my ballot on Election Day, but I know I’m becoming an anachronism.
I’m not a civic Luddite, and I have voted early, but there is something sacred about going through the line, seeing neighbors, finding my name on the rolls, using the felt-tip pen to fill in the bubbles and turning the ballot in to the box to be counted. And, of course, the “I voted” sticker.
A quick note about those pens: When I was a poll worker a while back I learned that there’s a strategy — the pens in the polling stands are often capless because people absentmindedly re-cap them after voting and walk off with them in purses or pockets.
But I digress.
Arizona has been reliably Republican in presidential elections, and while it remains to be seen if Democratic victories in 2016 are a harbinger of change toward the purple middle or liberal blue, Democratic voters shouldn’t dismiss this opportunity to help select their party’s presidential nominee.
Because, folks, bumper stickers and memes don’t mean anything if you don’t cast your ballot.
Please tell me which candidate you like at sgassen@tucson.com
Let’s not forget that the ballot list is set, and already includes candidates who have dropped out of the race, including Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
And, after California, Texas and 12 other states hold their primaries on “Super Tuesday,” March 3, the field will likely winnow more.
While we will make our endorsement before the March 15 Democratic National Committee debate in Phoenix, we want as complete a picture of the candidates and the field as possible.
We’re giving ourselves room to revise.
We hope you’ll do the same.
Sarah Garrecht Gassen is the Star’s Opinion editor. Email her at sgassen@tucson.com