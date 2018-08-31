The Trump administration is considering revising reimbursements for physicians who treat Medicare patients. It would be a flat fee reimbursement for all 10-15 minute medical visits — the same amount of money for a cold, metastatic breast cancer or Parkinson’s disease. At first glance it may seem like a great idea, remove the many levels of payment and reduce paperwork. However, a mere scratch on the surface of this logic finds many unintended, catastrophic consequences at play.
Older people, on average, have three serious health conditions. This proposed reimbursement revision would reduce the amount of time a specialty physician could spend with people who have diseases that are difficult to manage.
An estimated 42 million people experience a movement disorder in the U.S. – nearly 14 percent of the population. In Arizona more than 30,000 people are impacted by Parkinson’s disease alone. This chronic, degenerative neurological disease requires the care of a specialist. People with this illness need to discuss changes in cognition, sleep disturbance, anxiety, depression, hallucinations, severe life threatening constipation and other symptoms with their physicians.
Here is just one example of why this proposal is so dangerous. Recently I was talking with Susanne, a person with Parkinson’s disease. She described a recent visit to the ER due to frequent falls caused by sudden drops in her blood pressure. She was referred to her primary care provider, who referred her to a cardiologist.
She decided to go to her movement disorder specialist before going to the heart doctor. When she saw her specialist (a neurologist with advance training in Parkinson’s and movement disorders) a thorough examination and discussion occurred regarding the presenting symptoms. Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH) was the final diagnosis — a form of hypotension caused by Parkinson’s, not heart disease. Without this discussion she would have ended up at the cardiologist and likely put on heart medication — which would not address the nOH and could create additional health issues.
Another example is Thomas who has been acting out his dreams for the last several years (a common issue for people with Parkinson’s, a condition called REM sleep behavior disorder). Thomas has not been aware of how much more aggressive he has become at night time and it is starting to become a safety issue for his wife, Barb. With his specialty doctor, the couple were able to have a lengthy discussion of his symptoms and other contributing factors in order to address the situation thoroughly.
Specialty physicians need the time and the rightful reimbursement in order to treat us all correctly. It will save money in the long run.
The Parkinson & Movement Disorder Alliance is an organization that provides education and support services for people impacted by Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders across Arizona and the country. The 17,000 people we have impacted the first six months of this year alone need adequate health care.
Creating a flat rate for physician appointments might be just fine for primary care but it is dangerous and will likely result in poorer health care for the aging population. Medicare is taking public comment about this dangerous proposed change until Sept. 10. Please speak up.