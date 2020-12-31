 Skip to main content
Say goodbye to 2020 with the Opinion team chat on New Year's Eve!
It is finally time to say good riddance to 2020, and what better way to recap the year we have had and talk about hope for 2021 than to gather — via Zoom, or course — with friends and the Star Opinion team for a reader chat today at 2 p.m.

The discussion will take place over Zoom, so you can log in on your laptop, desktop or tablet, or call a special number and listen in over your phone.

For a link, email Opinion Editor Sarah Garrecht Gassen at sgassen@tucson.com. She will send the Zoom link out Thursday morning.

See you there!

