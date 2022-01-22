 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Seeking experts on filibuster and voting rights

Seeking experts on filibuster and voting rights

We at the Star’s opinion pages are looking for local experts to clarify two topics that keep coming up in letters to the editor.

We have a few people in mind, but we wanted to ask Star readers if they have suggestions about somebody who could write a guest opinion or answer questions at one of our weekly reader chats.

The first topic is the Senate’s filibuster. We receive numerous letters to the editor, often criticizing or praising Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for supporting the filibuster. But the use and recent history of the filibuster need clarification.

The second topic is legislation dealing with voting rights. Letters pour in about hundreds of bills in various states, but each one is complex and hard to put into the appropriate context.

Are you an expert on these topics? Do you know somebody who is? Send your thoughts and suggestions to Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at cprendergast@tucson.com

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Curt Prendergast: As legislators declare border 'invasion,’ I hear a mom say 'dale un beso'
Local Editorials and Opinion

Curt Prendergast: As legislators declare border 'invasion,’ I hear a mom say 'dale un beso'

OPINION: "We can talk about immigration policy and people crossing the border illegally. Those issues deserve serious discussion. But that discussion becomes impossible if we puff our chests, turn our brains off, and punch down at people who by and large are just trying to find a better life for their families," writes Curt Prendergast, the Star's opinion editor. 

Local Editorials and Opinion

Local Opinion: City roadways need modernization not expansion

  • Updated

OPINION: "This should be a no-brainer, so what’s the problem? Some members of the RTA board are hesitant to change the scope of the First Avenue project. They appear to want Tucson to build a six-lane roadway because it was the project scope promised in the 2006 plan and the RTA must do what was promised no matter the need or the cost. Decisions by the RTA Board should be made based on facts and data, not out of fear of public perceptions and long ago promises," write Tucsonans Ruth Reiman and Jane Evans. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News