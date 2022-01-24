Seeking experts on filibuster, voting rights

We at the Star’s opinion pages are looking for local experts to clarify two topics that keep coming up in letters to the editor.

We have a few people in mind, but we wanted to ask Star readers if they have suggestions about somebody who could write a guest opinion or answer questions at one of our weekly reader chats.

The first topic is the Senate’s filibuster. We receive numerous letters to the editor criticizing or praising Sen. Kyrsten Sinema for supporting the filibuster. But the use and recent history of the filibuster need clarification.

The second topic is legislation dealing with voting rights. Letters pour in about hundreds of bills in various states, but each one is complex and hard to put into the appropriate context.

Are you an expert on these topics? Do you know somebody who is? Send your thoughts and suggestions to Opinion Editor Curt Prendergast at cprendergast@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.