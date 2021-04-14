Sen. Dennis DeConcini: Barry Goldwater and I agreed: Statehood for the District of Columbia

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
The U.S. House of Representatives voted for D.C. statehood last spring, and the Senate is poised to consider the issue this year.
The last Senate vote on ending the disenfranchisement of the 700,000 Americans who live in Washington, D.C. was in 1978, when Barry Goldwater and I had the honor of serving as Arizona’s U.S. senators.
The 2021 bill would fulfill the constitutional requirement for a seat of government by setting the borders of the capital around several square miles of federal buildings such as the White House and Capitol, while granting statehood to the rest of D.C. where people live, work and pay taxes.
Today, most polls show Americans favor D.C. statehood, but the principles underlying the issue are most important, because they are fundamental to our self-conception as the world’s leading democracy.
To people like me who have battled communism and authoritarian forms of government, the right to vote is sacrosanct and central to our way of life. But we are the only democracy that does not grant equal voting rights to those who live in the capital.
This is true even though D.C.’s population is larger than two states, they pay more in taxes than 22 states, they have a large presence of military members and veterans, and they have run balanced budgets for many years.
As D.C. residents, even many of the Capitol Police and the D.C. Police officers who defended congress during the January 6th riots have no representation and no say when our laws are made.
In 1978, D.C.’s fiscal position was not as strong as today, nor did it contribute as much as today in federal taxes.
But when Sen. Goldwater and I discussed representation for D.C., we believed these issues simply did not outweigh the residents’ most basic rights as Americans.
D.C., then as now, had no voting representation in the House or Senate. Most D.C. residents, then as now, were people of color. Congress also, then as now, could override their local laws and budgets. That struck us both as wrong, and Goldwater thought that, in 1978, fixing it was overdue.
Goldwater was one of 19 Republican senators who voted for equal D.C. representation that year, ranging from moderates like Howard Baker to conservatives like Strom Thurmond.
Sen. Baker said “we simply cannot continue to deny 700,000 American citizens their right to equal representation in the national government,” while Sen. Thurmond explained “the residents of the District of Columbia deserve the right to representation in congress if for no other reason than simple fairness.”
They knew D.C. might not elect Republicans, but these men were Americans first and foremost, and they viewed D.C. families that way too.
As Arizona Senators Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly consider D.C. statehood, I hope they find inspiration in the words of my friend Barry Goldwater during the 1978 Senate debate explaining his vote for equality for the men and women of the District of Columbia:
“The right to vote in federal elections is a right that flows directly from the Constitution to each citizen of the United States. This right is one belonging to national citizenship and it arises out of the very nature and existence of the nation itself” and he added “It is the right thing to do.”
I couldn’t agree more.
Dennis DeConcini represented Arizona in the U.S. Senate from 1977-1995. He lives in Tucson.