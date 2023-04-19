Today, the City of Tucson started mailing ballots to voters for the special election on May 16, when Tucson voters will decide the fate of Prop 412. If approved, the proposition would extend Tucson Electric Power’s 25-year franchise agreement with the City, as well as raise rates to put electric transmission lines underground and fund part of the City’s Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
