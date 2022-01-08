Sharon Bronson: Dismissed employees and the county stood on their principles

The following is the opinion and analysis of Sharon Bronson, chair of the Pima County Board of Supervisors.
This past week was not an easy one. I am saddened that several county employees had to be dismissed from county employment.
I’m certain all the employees dismissed today and over the past week believed they were standing on their principles. I respect that. It is their right to choose for themselves the conditions under which they are willing to be employed.
But Pima County is standing upon its principles, too.
Pima County government doesn’t exist merely to provide employment. Those we employ do so in service to the public. Our state government and its counties were and are charted to provide for the health, safety, and welfare of everyone.
Our county human resources motto is We A.R.E. Pima County – Accountable, Respectful, Ethical. Those are the principles upon which we stand.
We must be accountable, respectful and ethical in everything we do. There are members of our community who interact — many without choice — with county employees every day. We are using the term “vulnerable populations” to describe the people who frequently interact with county staff. In these interactions, these vulnerable populations must trust county employees to keep them safe, and that includes not exposing them to contagious diseases.
The Board of Supervisors adopted a policy that county leadership, department heads and elected official agencies had to identify employee classifications that served vulnerable populations. Since vaccination against COVID reduces the risk of contracting the disease, and if contracted, the severity and amount of virus that is transmitted, the board required employees in these classifications to be vaccinated in an effort to take every action possible to do what it is right and necessary to protect these vulnerable populations.
The board did not make that decision wantonly or capriciously, but with considerable deliberation and caution. And we fully understand the possible consequences of the policy, both for the employees and the county.
It was an ethical decision and I stand by it.
I am exceedingly grateful that the overwhelmingly majority of the thousands of employees identified in these classifications chose to be vaccinated.
A few did not. That was their right and their choice. As a result, they are no longer employed by Pima County.
The county will now move on, seek to fill these positions, and continue to work in service to the people of Pima County and our mission to protect the health, safety, and welfare of everyone in our county.
Sharon Bronson is chairwoman of the Pima County Board of Supervisors.