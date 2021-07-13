Shelby Stults: Tucson energy regulator is deciding vote for new Arizona energy rules

The following is the opinion and analysis of the writer:
Arizona is poised to become the next domestic manufacturing hub, but growth is not guaranteed. Right now, businesses are watching closely as state regulators debate updates to state energy policy.
If the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) sets clear, enforceable targets for clean energy production, it would be a big win for local businesses, Arizonans, and advanced energy businesses, which already support nearly 60,000 jobs in the state. Advanced energy employers expect job opportunities in the industry to grow by another 7 percent in 2021 alone.
However, if the ACC fails to pass strong energy rules, it could cause companies to take their multi-million dollar investments elsewhere, killing the state’s momentum.
ACC Chair Lea Márquez Peterson of Tucson rightfully acknowledges the need for affordable clean energy in her recent public letter, but misses the mark on what businesses want when it comes to the state’s energy policy. Business certainty offered through clear regulatory benchmarks lessens investment risk. When corporations with energy sustainability goals look to invest in Arizona, they want to be sure the state can meet their clean energy needs. Updated standards now pending at ACC will provide the security needed to accelerate clean energy development in Arizona, ultimately ensuring the state can achieve low-cost, clean energy ahead of the standards’ 2070 carbon neutrality goal.
It takes more than just an eager workforce to grow a thriving industry — it takes policies that provide regulatory certainty and ensure affordable, clean energy. The strong policies and reforms proposed in the ACC’s Energy Rules — integrated resource planning reform, requirements for prudent energy program investments, expansion of demand side management, and more — are the result of more than three years of collective, bipartisan commissioner and stakeholder support. These policies enable the commission to hold utilities accountable for providing reliable, affordable, and clean energy to Arizonans.
They are also critical for keeping Arizona competitive with surrounding states — like Nevada and New Mexico — which already boast strong energy policies. A state that can’t promise clean energy won’t be competitive with its neighbors long-term.
Clean energy standards compound the effect of savings for customers by providing certainty for clean energy producers to be the most cost-effective projects for utilities to invest. And market forces are already moving in favor of renewables and distributed energy resources, like battery storage and smart meters.
At this critical moment, the business community has a message for Chairwoman Márquez Peterson: The market will drive 100% clean well before the ACC’s 2070 deadline, but we need clear standards to ensure steady progress. We urge you to work with the bipartisan majority of commissioners who have already shown their support and get these rules to the finish line.
Shelby Stults is a principal with Advanced Energy Economy (AEE), where she leads advocacy efforts for the advanced energy industry in Arizona.